Ex-boxing promoter and alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan has been extradited from Dubai to Ireland on Sunday, 9 August.

The 49-year-old arrived in Dublin aboard an Irish Air Corps aircraft after Dubai courts refused to block his extradition. He is set to face a charge of directing the activities of a criminal organisation, with his return bringing an end to years spent outside the country.

Kinahan was later brought before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, where he was remanded in custody at Portlaoise Prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for 5 October.

Authorities allege that the former boxing promoter was a leader of an international organised crime group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. Kinahan denies the allegations and has previously described himself as the victim of a conspiracy aimed at damaging his reputation.

Daniel Kinahan's Return Sparks Online Reaction

Kinahan's return quickly became a topic of discussion on Reddit, particularly within the large and active r/europe community, which tracked the high-security operation and the flight carrying him back to Ireland.

@newschambers Breaking: Daniel Kinahan has appeared in court charged with directing organised crime between 2015 and 2017. He’s now being taken to Portlaoise maximum security prison’s A-Block to be remanded in custody. A large crowd gathered outside the court. ♬ Moment Of Reflection - Jhonatan Rodrigues & Piano Sky & Dee Piano

One commenter highlighted that the aircraft had become one of the most tracked planes on FlightRadar24 during its journey, noting the unusual level of public interest surrounding it.

Others focused on the significance of Kinahan's return and the wider allegations he faces in the Irish courts.

'Yet he has returned to Ireland with his head still attached, to face multiple charges,' one Reddit user wrote.

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Another commenter viewed Kinahan's extradition as part of a broader international effort to tackle organised crime, while others discussed the United Arab Emirates' role in his arrest and subsequent transfer.

Who is Daniel Kinahan?

Kinahan became widely known internationally through his involvement in professional boxing.

He was one of the founders of MTK Global, a boxing management and promotional company, and later became an adviser to former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. Kinahan was photographed with Fury and was involved in efforts to arrange major bouts, including a proposed all-British fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

His involvement in boxing was later overshadowed by allegations of links to organised crime.

A reward up to $5 million (£3.7 million) was announced by US authorities in 2022 for any information that could disrupt the Kinahan organisation or lead to the arrest and conviction of Daniel Kinahan. Irish authorities have also worked alongside agencies in Britain, Spain and the US as part of investigations into the group.

Kinahan Denies Organised Crime Allegations

Kinahan has rejected the allegations against him. Before his extradition, he stated in an interview with Scottish podcaster James English that he believed he was set up as a 'scapegoat' and denied being an organised crime boss.

'I'm not going to say I was an angel,' he added.

He also said he hoped the proceedings in Dublin would allow him to clear his name.

Kinahan's return to Ireland means the allegations against him will now be dealt with by the country's Special Criminal Court, where proceedings are set to continue.

For Reddit users closely following the case, his extradition is a huge step in the development of one of the most followed international crime cases due to criminal links and the 49-year-old's history as a top boxing promoter.