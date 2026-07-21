A months-long investigation into suspected animal abuse has uncovered what police describe as a hidden dogfighting operation in Horry County, South Carolina, leading to the rescue of 58 dogs and the arrest of three men.

Investigators say the case exposes the organised nature of illegal dogfighting networks, with further arrests and charges under consideration.

The Horry County Police Department arrested Jachym Ni'Yan Evans, 20, Themontres Malik Livingston, 24, and Jemar Dwight Chestnut, 44, following coordinated searches at multiple properties in Longs on Friday.

Police Say Investigation Uncovered Hidden Criminal Network

The operation followed an investigation that lasted several months after an anonymous tip raised concerns about animal neglect and possible abuse.

Authorities executed search warrants at two properties on Rainbow Drive before expanding the investigation to Sunny Heights Road. Evidence collected there prompted additional searches at two addresses on Bay Lane, where officers recovered dozens of dogs ranging from young puppies to fully grown adults.

According to police, the animals were removed safely and transferred to rescue organisations, where they are now receiving veterinary treatment alongside behavioural assessments.

Capt. Crystal Buckingham of the Horry County Police Department said investigators believe the operation extended well beyond isolated acts of cruelty.

'This is a massive underground network. This is pretty much organised crime,' Buckingham said.

'There are a lot of moving parts, and it's very well hidden, and that is generally by design. They like to do things. There's a lot of movement, and again, historically, there is definitely a nexus between narcotics, gambling, and other violent crime.'

Although investigators have not confirmed that gambling played a role in this case, Buckingham said illegal betting is frequently linked to organised dogfighting operations. Animal welfare experts and the US Department of Justice have long warned that organised dogfighting often overlaps with other serious criminal offences, including drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

HCPD MAKES MULTIPLE ARRESTS IN MONTHS LONG INVESTIGATION The Horry County Police Department has made multiple arrests following a months-long investigation into the alleged ill treatment of animals...

Extensive Charges Filed as Investigation Continues

Chestnut faces the most serious allegations. Court records show he has been charged with criminal conspiracy, 33 counts of felony ill treatment of animals, 26 counts of animal fighting and baiting, and one count of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Evans and Livingston have each been charged with criminal conspiracy. Both were released after posting bail of $10,000, while Chestnut remains in custody.

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

Investigators are continuing to examine evidence seized during the searches and say additional suspects may be identified as the inquiry progresses. Officers believe they have disrupted a wider network rather than a single location operating in isolation.

The latest allegations also follow previous legal trouble involving Chestnut. In 2023, he was charged with ill treatment of animals and with owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a person or owning, selling or breeding an animal for that purpose.

The investigation is being carried out jointly by the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Solicitor's Office.

Long Road to Recovery for Dogs

While criminal proceedings move forward, officials say the immediate priority has shifted to caring for the rescued animals.

Buckingham said investigators carefully balanced the need to preserve evidence with ensuring the welfare of every dog recovered during the operation.

'Our priority throughout this investigation has been the welfare of the animals while maintaining the integrity of all of our evidence and all the information that we've gathered to make sure that we can carry this case through the court process and ultimately convictions on all these charges that announced here today,' she said.

Police confirmed no dead dogs were discovered during the searches.

'Every single dog is different, but ultimately they're evaluated, and they're really cared for by behavioural specialists, as well,' Buckingham said.

'Some tend to get through that process a little bit quicker than others. Some can be adopted, others it takes a little bit longer, a little more therapy.'

That rehabilitation process could take months for some animals. Rescue organisations routinely assess dogs recovered from suspected fighting operations before determining whether they can safely be rehomed, with treatment plans tailored to each animal's medical and behavioural needs. Guidance from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals notes that many rescued fighting dogs can eventually recover with specialist care and structured rehabilitation.

