Three Northern York County Regional detectives were shot dead, and two other police officers were wounded during a domestic-violence arrest attempt at a farmhouse in North Codorus Township in Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon.

The assailant was identified as Matthew James Ruth, a 24-year-old with no prior criminal convictions and was reportedly seen via camera footage, armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

The police detectives have been identified as Sgt. Cody Becker, Det. Mark Baker, and Det. Isaiah Emenheiser. Another detective and a York County Sheriff's Office deputy were also critically wounded, whose condition remains stable at the hospital, as per the officials.

Events Leading to York County Shootout

As per York County District Attorney Timothy Barker, the investigation into Ruth began on Tuesday night. The suspect's ex-girlfriend's mother reported seeing him on her property.

Ruth was peering into the home with binoculars and confirmed with camera footage showing him armed with a rifle. Ruth's ex-girlfriend also shared that her pickup truck was set ablaze a month ago.

However, she wasn't sure if Ruth was to blame, and she requested that the authorities hold off on investigating. Detectives returned to her home on Wednesday afternoon, where Ruth ambushed them.

Barker said he fired multiple suppressed rounds, with Ruth killed in a final shootout near the road. Upon investigating the house, shell casings were discovered from the initial ambush.

Meanwhile, the body of his ex-girlfriend's mother's black Labrador, which Ruth shot and killed, was found in the basement. Ruth's motives are still currently under investigation, but Barker insists that it's rooted in domestic violence.

Before the York County shooting, court documents revealed several charges against Ruth. This included loitering, prowling at night relative to the investigation, stalking, and trespassing.

The shooting took place roughly 115 miles west of Philadelphia in North Codorus Township. This follows another York County officer killing in the line of duty that took place months prior.

Aftermath of Ruth's Ambush

On Thursday, officials confirmed that three police officers were killed in the household ambush. This included three officers from the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro offered his prayers for everyone involved during a news conference on Wednesday.

'This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,' he said. 'We grieve for the loss of life of the three precious souls who served this country, served this commonwealth, and served this country. We continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds'.

Motive Was 'Domestic Violence'

The district attorney said that a full investigation would be needed to uncover the exact steps leading up to the shooting. However, he insisted that the movie was simply about 'domestic violence'.

He said the officers involved in the incident saved two lives, Ruth's ex-girlfriend and her mother. Barker said that if authorities hadn't intervened, they would have been shot immediately.

Barker was ready to present the facts of the case after a thorough review. His findings included body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage, and physical evidence.

The firing exchange between Ruth and law enforcement lasted for about two minutes. However, law enforcement 'fired the last shot' at about 14:00 PM, as per Barker.

Before Ruth fell, Becker, Baker, and Emenheiser were at the household's door and went down. Ruth was stationed inside the house and caught them off guard, immediately firing with his rifle.

Broader Context and Next Steps

The attack occurred about 115 miles west of Philadelphia and comes months after another York County officer was killed in the line of duty, underscoring the risks of domestic-incident callouts.

Shapiro acknowledged the continuing danger faced by officers, even as the State police and neighbouring departments have temporarily backfilled patrols while Northern York County Regional Police recover capacity.