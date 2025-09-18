KEY POINTS Family says police first told them Trey Reed died in his dorm bed.

Attorney Vanessa Jones and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump are demanding answers.

Surveillance footage exists but has not been made public.

The family of Demartravion 'Trey' Reed, a 21-year-old Black student found dead on the campus of Delta State University in Mississippi, say they were initially told he died in his dormitory bed before later learning he had been discovered hanging from a tree. The conflicting accounts have fuelled calls for transparency and raised questions about whether authorities mishandled the case.

Reed was found dead on the morning of 15 September near the pickleball courts at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. Yet according to his family's attorney, Vanessa J. Jones, early information provided by law enforcement was strikingly different.

'The Grenada County Sheriff's Department informed the family that Trey was found dead in his dorm room, in his bed', Jones told the Mississippi Free Press. Reed's grandfather, J.B. Reed, echoed the claim in comments to local media, saying that a member of the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department told him directly that the death was a suicide in the dormitory.

At a press conference on 17 September, Delta State's Director of Public Safety, Mike Peeler, denied knowledge of such statements, saying he could not confirm what phone calls the family may have received. The discrepancy has deepened suspicion within Reed's family and among civil rights advocates.

Calls for Surveillance Footage

Jones has demanded that the university release any surveillance footage that could clarify Reed's final movements. 'The family does not know exactly what happened on 15 September 2025', she said. 'We are seeking answers. If this young man was on the campus of Delta State University with all these cameras and all this modern technology, from the moment he left his dorm room or entered the campus, there should be surveillance of all his actions. That's what we want.'

Peeler confirmed that video evidence exists and said it has been secured by investigators, but he did not disclose details of what the footage contains.

Allegations and Denials

Speculation has spread rapidly online, with social media users alleging Reed had broken legs and other injuries inconsistent with suicide. However, the Bolivar County Coroner's Office issued a statement refuting those claims.

'Reed did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault', the coroner's office said. 'At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.'

Peeler also reiterated that authorities had found no indication of foul play and said there was no threat to campus safety. Still, he acknowledged that the investigation remains active.

Family Retains Ben Crump

Reed's family has retained prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, known for representing families in high-profile cases across the United States. In a statement, Crump described Reed as 'full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him'.

'His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened', Crump said. 'We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain. I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing transparency and answers for Trey's family.'

Campus and Community Reaction

The case has stirred emotion at Delta State and across Mississippi. Students have voiced concerns about safety and transparency, while civil rights groups have pointed to the state's painful history of racial violence.

Delta State University President Daniel Ennis acknowledged the impact. 'Trey's death has stirred many emotions in this community and many emotions around the state and the nation', he said. 'While the preliminary report of the Bolivar County Coroner's Office indicates no evidence of foul play, we recognize that this is not only about facts. It's about emotions, and it's about feelings.'

Autopsy and Next Steps

Reed's body has been transported to the Mississippi state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Preliminary results are expected in the coming days. Until then, questions about the initial miscommunication and the handling of Reed's death continue to shadow the investigation.

For Reed's family, the conflicting accounts have already eroded trust. As Jones put it: 'We are seeking answers.'