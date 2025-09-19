The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) was placed under lockdown on Wednesday evening after reports of a possible active shooter on campus. Students and staff were told to shelter in place while university police, supported by local law enforcement, carried out precautionary searches of buildings.

The reports remain unverified. No shots have been confirmed and no suspect has been detained. Officials stressed that the measures were taken out of caution while the situation was investigated. For UK readers, the incident highlights how American universities often respond swiftly to potential threats, even when early claims may later prove unfounded.

Current Situation

UNCW issued text and email alerts late on 18 September, warning of a potential gunman and instructing students to stay indoors. According to Spectrum News, campus police began systematic sweeps of dormitories, teaching blocks and other facilities.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of an armed individual on site. No reliable evidence has emerged of gunfire or injuries. The university confirmed the lockdown would remain in place until officers were satisfied that the campus was secure.

Unconfirmed Details

Speculation spread rapidly on social media platforms such as X and Snapchat. Posts suggested the threat involved first-year dormitories, though these claims have not been substantiated by police or university officials, according to WRAL News.

Key questions remain unanswered. Authorities have not said whether a suspect has been identified, whether any risk is confined to a specific building, or when the lockdown will be lifted. With information scarce, many students have been reliant on official text alerts and updates from the university website.

Official Response

The University Police Department confirmed it had received reports of a possible shooter and was working with local agencies to secure the area. Officers were deployed to check buildings and assist students and staff following shelter-in-place instructions.

In a statement, officials urged those on campus to remain indoors, lock doors, stay away from windows and silence mobile phones. They reminded students not to share unverified claims online and emphasised that updates would be provided only through university and law enforcement channels. The case has also been referred to local emergency management authorities to coordinate communication and ensure student welfare is prioritised.

UNCW Alert! University Police have received unconfirmed reports of gunman on campus. UPD is investigating. Shelter in place at this time. pic.twitter.com/Q9qqywT4v1 — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 18, 2025

UNCW Alert! Continue to shelter in place. Law enforcement sweeping campus. Will update when more information available. pic.twitter.com/ogCIiYlCRV — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 19, 2025

Safety Guidance

Police advise that in situations like this, the most important step is to seek immediate shelter in a secure, lockable room and remain out of sight. Once inside, individuals should stay quiet, turn off lights, silence mobile phones and avoid drawing attention to their location.

Authorities also stress the need to rely only on official updates, such as university alerts or police announcements, rather than circulating social media posts. They advise not leaving a place of safety until officers confirm it is secure, and to follow instructions from police or campus security at all times.

Looking Ahead

The lockdown at UNCW has now been lifted after police confirmed there was no active attacker on campus. Authorities said the reports turned out to be a false alarm but stressed that the precautionary response was necessary to ensure safety. The university posted an 'all clear' notice on X on 18 September, confirming there was no shooter or shots fired. Further information on class cancellations and campus operations is expected to follow.

All Clear! False alarm. No active attacker on campus. More info about class cancellations, operations to come soon. September 18, 2025 pic.twitter.com/Db8aFLhNpg — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 19, 2025

For now, the priority remains the safety of students and staff. Further updates are expected from university officials and police as investigations progress. The incident serves as a reminder of how rapidly unconfirmed claims can circulate during emergencies, and why relying on verified information is critical.