When "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" returns with episode 9 next week things are about to get dramatic as Vega family finds themselves in an ultimate confrontation. Want to know what's happening next? Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 9. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The upcoming installment is titled "Sing, Sing, Sing" and it gives a sense of something musical is about to unfold. Well, when it comes to this show, expect the unexpected.

According to the official synopsis for "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 9, Tiago and Lewis, who broke into Via Hermosa offices, in the last episode, will find themselves in trouble. While they already have an unseen gunman firing on them, things are expected to go from bad to worse for them. And they must make some difficult decisions.

Meanwhile, Townsend is losing control of matters in hand, he is forced to take some dire measures. In addition, there is going to be some fun time for Bransons and Crafts as Peter and Elsa decide to spend some time together along with their kids.

Lewis has an important task of ensuring the prison transfer of Diego Lopez to happen safely. In addition, Tiago and Molly's date night takes an unexpected turn when they come face to face with the Vega family.

"In danger, Tiago and Lewis must make bold decisions. With Townsend at the end of his rope, he's forced to turn to the last resort. Spurred by Elsa, Peter decides to take Tom, Trevor, and Frank to the movies. Lewis oversees the prison transfer of Diego Lopez as Tiago and Molly go dancing at the Crimson Cat, where they confront the rest of the Vega family," reads the official synopsis for "Sing, Sing, Sing."

With two episodes left, "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 9 is about to unfold more dark secrets on Sunday, June 21 at 10:00 pm on Showtime.