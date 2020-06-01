Ryan Seacrest left his fans worried last month when he appeared to fumble in his speech and his right eye appeared enlarged for a minute during the finale episode of "American Idol." However, a report has emerged that it was not only his fans but also the producers at ABC who were worried that he is "overdoing it."

Ryan Seacrest has been the host of "American Idol" ever since its debut in 2002. Apart from co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan," he also hosts a daily morning radio show, "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" and produces several series for E!. After the incident on "American Idol" finale which fans suspected was a stroke, the popular TV show host took a day-off, and his representative clarified that he is in "need of rest" as "he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks."

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," the rep said.

Now, insiders from ABC have allegedly claimed to Page Six that some members of the show's production team were notified about Ryan's absence from "Live With Kelly on Ryan" less than 30 minutes before they were to go live on air on Monday, May 18. After the alleged stroke, the sudden absence by Seacrest left the producers worried about the host who is known as one of the hardest-working men in the show business. The 45-year-old missed another episode of the show the next week, with Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos filling in for him on both occasions.

"It was a last-minute thing and there was a sense of panic at ABC when we were told that Ryan couldn't make it that morning," the ABC source revealed. The insider added that there are people at the network who are "extremely worried" that Seacrest is "overdoing it."

While the busy TV host has already got a break from "American Idol" which recently wrapped its eighteenth season, he will be able to get some more rest as "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is expected to go on a hiatus next month.

The ABC source claimed that the show is set to go on a long hiatus for weeks, and sources close to Seacrest also believe that the timing couldn't be better. "People internally have started to ask questions," a television-industry insider added.