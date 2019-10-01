Manchester City supporters have multiple reasons to see club manager Pep Guardiola as the best thing that's happened to them in recent years. Man City won back-to-back Premier League titles. Under Guardiola's effective leadership, the Sky Blues also completed a domestic treble last season. Now, he wants his club supporters to get "seduced" by the concept of the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola was surprised to find out that his club fans are more interested in winning the Premier League as compared to the Champions League. This surprising data came to light thanks to a club poll. The results were surprising for most, especially the City manager. Guardiola agreed that the Premier League title is indeed glorious and exciting to win, but at the same time, supporters should not underestimate the glamour of the UCL.

Guardiola expressed his optimism about his team's ability to make miracles happen at the biggest stage for European clubs. He is hopeful that City's brilliant UCL performance can "seduce" the club supporters. Once it happens, he is sure that the City fans will have a different perspective regarding the Champions League.

On Tuesday night, City will start their home campaign against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. Guardiola is hopeful to give his club fans a worthy experience throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Crowds somewhere between 48,000 and 52,000 are expected to attend the game. As of now, BBC reports that adult tickets worth £20 are still unsold.

Historically, Manchester City fans have had multiple disciplinary issues with the Champions League. In the past, City fans have booed the pre-match UCL anthem. For a club that has collected 198 points in the Premier League's two previous seasons and won it twice, their Champions League performances in the past haven't been too impressive.

It was in 2016 that the club last reached the UCL semi-finals. Manuel Pellegrini was the club manager during that season. Under the current club manager, the team managed to reach two-quarter finals. Both times, City was beaten by English sides. First, Liverpool defeated them and the second time, it was Tottenham who emerged as winners.

According to reports, City's owner Sheikh Mansour wants his club to be considered European superpowers. For that to happen, City must win the UCL. Guardiola is aiming at European glory this season.