Pep Guardiola might step down from his coaching position if his club doesn't perform well this season. He has let his club bosses, including City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, know about his intentions.

The defending Premier League champions didn't start their campaign this season in the best possible form. Their disheartening start continued after the Wolverhampton Wanderers FC defeated them 2-0 at the City of Manchester stadium. After their latest defeat, City is now trailing 8 points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

In his previous interviews, Guardiola spoke about his willingness to do anything and everything to help his club succeed this season. In a recently published book titled "Pep's City: The Making of a Superteam," the City manager disclosed his close relationship with club boss Al Mubarak. He went on to say that the club chairman knows that Guardiola would quit if things don't go according to his plans.

Interestingly, Guardiola revealed a few unknown facts about his players in the book. He also revealed that he intends to impose a Christmas curfew to ensure that none of the City players waste their energy partying.

Last year, it was reported that City players stayed out partying until dawn just days before the team shockingly lost 2-3 against Crystal Palace. The Sun reveals that the original team party had been organised at the Great Northern Warehouse, where all the team members were present. However, later that night, some of the City footballers went on to a party at the Chinawhite nightclub.

Sources claim that most of the players made it to the next day's early morning training on time, but some of the footballers were late. This left the club manager angry. The Spaniard doesn't want his team to repeat a similar mistake this year.

To ensure none of his players stay out partying that long this season, Guardiola already had a meeting with his coaching team. In the meeting, he discussed the restrictions regarding how late his players can stay out.

To help his players become disciplined, Guardiola has introduced a roulette wheel. He doesn't impose a fine on his footballers for disciplinary issues. Instead, he allows the players to spin the wheel when they mess up and follow whatever punishment comes up.

Common punishments include helping the groundsmen, kitmen, analysts, etc. The book further reveals that Benjamin Mendy had multiple stints in the club's laundry room.