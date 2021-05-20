PETA gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two pairs of animal-friendly footwear in celebration of their third wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the matching pairs of vegan Stan Smith sneakers from Adidas to mark what is traditionally known as the "leather" anniversary for the third-year of marriage. The footwear is an "animal-friendly alternative to Markle's go-to casual shoes." The former "Suits" star is known to favour the vegan French brand Vejas.

In a letter accompanying the gift, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk shared her hope that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love the sneakers. She also noted the couple's conscious effort to protect the environment and animals.

"We know how much you care about animals and the environment — unlike the leather industry, which kills over 1 billion animals every year and whose end product is ranked the most polluting material in fashion," Newkirk wrote in the letter obtained by ET.

"We, therefore, sought to mark your special day in a modern, eco-conscious, and animal-friendly way. We hope you love the gift and that the shoes will inspire you to continue to embrace vegan fashion," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. PETA also celebrated the Royal Wedding by naming an adopted 1-ton Indian bull "Merry," after the couple's first names.

In a statement published on its website, the animal rights organisation shared that the bull was "found alone and suffering from a deep wound on his neck." It received treatment, healed, and has since found a best friend, another rescued bullock named Barshya.

"Rescuing Merry is an ideal wedding present for a couple who want their big day to be celebrated with charitable works and contributions. The royal wedding is the perfect time for anyone to spare a thought for and show some love to all our fellow living, feeling beings," Newkirk said of Merry.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an announcement that they plan to build a community relief centre in Mumbai, India. They will work together with World Central Kitchen to make it possible.