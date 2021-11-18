Pete Davidson turned 28 years old on Tuesday, and Kim Kardashian was there to celebrate his birthday with him.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum spent the special day with his rumoured new girlfriend and her mother, Kris Jenner. Rapper Flavor Flav, who was also at the party, took to Instagram and Twitter to greet the celebrant and share a couple of photos.

"FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," the rapper captioned the snaps.

"Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,, Flavor Flav added alluding to the second photo which shows the comedian wearing a necklace with a huge clock pendant.

Fans are convinced that Kardashian and Davidson went Instagram official because of their choice of outfits. They donned matching brown and black SKIMS loungewear. The reality TV star wore the bottom half and the comedian the top half, making them a pair. Meanwhile, Jenner wore a full set and she accessorised it with stylish white sunglasses.

Read more Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson having 'fun' amid dating rumours

The 41-year-old mum-of-four has been rumoured to be dating the comedian after they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California. They then went on a date together at his home base in Staten Island and reportedly also spent time with mutual friends in Manhattan. Prior to the dating rumors, the pair shared a kiss in a comedy spoof of "Aladdin" on "Saturday Night Live."

Kardashian and Davidson have yet to respond to the dating speculations. But a source claimed that there is definitely something going on between them and spending time together "is not a stunt." The insider claimed that "Kim doesn't need to do that, that's not her style" because "there's plenty of other things she could do to get attention." The source added that "it's super early" to tell what really is going on between them, "but there's interest from both sides. The hard thing is putting a label on whatever this is."