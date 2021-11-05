Pete Davidson reportedly pulled all the stops in setting up a private date for him and Kim Kardashian in his hometown of Staten Island, New York on Tuesday.

The comedian, 27, and the reality TV star had a secret dinner date in one of his favourite restaurants in the area. A source told TMZ that they booked a table at Campania and to ensure their privacy, they entered through the backdoor. They then indulged in the classic Italian dishes served at the outlet. Ahead of dinner, a huge bouquet of red roses were delivered to Kardashian's hotel by one of her security detail.

They reportedly hung out in New York again afterwards, but this time with friends. They had dinner at Zero Bond and the mum-of-four was pictured arriving at the establishment dressed for the cold weather. She wore Balenciaga sunglasses and a black, long-sleeved dress.

Read more Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson having 'fun' amid dating rumours

Kardashian and Davidson have hung out together three times in a row amid rumours that they are dating. They were first spotted holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm a few days ago. Although they were with a group of friends and her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker, onlookers claimed that they looked like "a thing."

Sources are saying that they are "just friends" and that they enjoy each other's company. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star reportedly finds the "Saturday Night Live" alum interesting and charming and that she is loving the attention she gets from him. It is said that they have the same circle of friends so it is expected that they would be "together from time to time."

As for why the 40-year old was in New York, she was honoured on Monday at the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards for her SKIMS line.

Speculation of a possible romance between Davidson and Kardashian came after they shared an on-screen kiss during a comedy sketch on "Saturday Night Live." It is also timely given that both are single. He recently split from his girlfriend, "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. Meanwhile, the entrepreneur filed for divorce from Kanye West in February although rumours have it that they have put it on hold for the sake of their children.