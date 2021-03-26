A local in the village of Caverswall, Staffordshire can tell that Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are dating as she saw them being cozy with each other.

Local schoolgirl Tilly Wagg told Page Six on Thursday that she saw the pair "happy together" and that "it looked like they were in a relationship." She noted that "they were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple."

The 14-year old said she recognised Davidson right away from his past relationships. She knew that he dated Ariana Grande because she listens to her music. So when she saw him pass by their house, she took the opportunity to get a photo with him.

"They walked past our house and I recognised him immediately ... I hadn't seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together I thought, 'Maybe they are?'" Wagg said as he described what the "Saturday Night Live" alum wore at the time of their encounter on the street.

"He was quite tall and wearing a good outfit, which isn't normal around here, and his face is very recognizable...It is amazing how he ends up dating all these famous women, but then he was really nice and talkative," she added.

The teen said she ran up the road to catch up with Davidson and Dynevor who were walking the street and asked him if he was indeed the comedian. He replied in an English accent as he joked that he was "trying to trick everyone that he is English."

"He seemed quite happy and didn't mind me taking a picture with him. I didn't ask for a picture with Phoebe because at the time I didn't know who she was. My sister, who also saw them but didn't come with me to catch up with them, told me when I got back home," Wagg revealed.

Davidson's photo with Wagg is now making the rounds online. Her revelations came following reports that the standup comedian is in the U.K. to spend time with Dynevor, who is at the village for her new movie "The Colour Room."