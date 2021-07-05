Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson stepped out for their first official outing as a couple at Wimbledon in London on Saturday.

The "Bridgerton" star and the comedian did not shy away from showing their affection for each other as they watched the match between Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie from the Lanson suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. They were photographed cozying up to each other and beaming at each other.

At one point, the "Saturday Night Live" alum planted a kiss on Dynevor's forehead as she leaned her head on his shoulder. She also wrapped her arms around him while he touched her thigh. Another photo showed her plant a kiss on the actor's cheek, who looked giddy with a wide smile on his face.

I normally don't share posts regarding Pete Davidson and his relationships but.. these photos warm my heart. They both look so happy together and I'm so happy for Pete. I continue to wish them both well. ? pic.twitter.com/MyNd2Bltho — MGK & Pete gifs (@mgkandpetegifs) July 3, 2021

The actress is in London to film "Bridgerton" Season 2 where she reprises her role as Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings. The New York-born Davidson has reportedly been spending time in the city to be close to his girlfriend.

Although they live miles apart from each other, a source said that they are doing great at keeping their long-distance relationship working.

"Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," the insider told US Weekly adding that the couple "keep in touch over text and FaceTime." They are reportedly also not "looking to rush things" and are taking time to get to know each other better.

"Right now, they're just focused on work," the source claimed.

Rumours of their romance started in March when they were spotted in several locations in England. Davidson was spotted by fans in the Manchester area, where Dynevor is from. Then in April, The "King of Staten Island" star fueled speculations of his romance with the actress when he wore a necklace with the pendant "PD" during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Interestingly, Dynevor also wore a similar necklace during a video chat with fans for International Women's Day. It is said that she and Davidson hit it off right away after Regé-Jean Page introduced them at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty in February, during which time he hosted the show.