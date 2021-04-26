Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are a new couple indeed if their recently-leaked PDA photos taken in Stoke on Sunday are anything to go by.

The pair dressed down for the outing and appeared to enjoy each other's company based on pictures that show them smiling and laughing as they walked through a field. The 27-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum is seen performing some stunts with his legs that made the 26-year-old actress giggle and laugh.

They did not seem to mind showing their affection for each other in public as they wrapped their arms around one another. According to Daily Mail, before the countryside stroll, Dynevor and Davidson were photographed picking up groceries in the Greater Manchester area.

After the fun-filled outdoor walk, they were later seen at a local Tesco with a bag of goods. The pair looked loved-up and they could not stop smiling even as they walked to the British star's parked vehicle.

Davidson reportedly flew to be with Dynevor as he was spotted at Heathrow Airport in London on April 22. A source claimed that they are "really into each other" and that "they are still going strong" despite their long-distance relationship. They try to keep in touch via FaceTime and text when they are not able to physically spend time together.

It is understood that they are both taking things slowly. Right now their focus is on work so they are "not looking to rush things." Dynevor is happy to be with Davidson because "he makes her laugh" and that "he's easy-going and fun to be around." The "Bridgerton" star also considers him a "good guy and definitely a charmer."

The pair fuelled romance rumours last week when they were both spotted wearing identical necklaces in separate interviews. The comedian sported a chain with a "PD" pendant during an interview on a U.S. show while she wore the same during a Q&A with fans on YouTube.

Davidson also confirmed he is no longer single when he told Marquette University students that he is with his "celebrity crush." As for Dynevor, she has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with the "King of Staten Island" actor.