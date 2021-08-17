Phoebe Dynevor put on a bright smile as she vacationed in Croatia amid reports that she and Pete Davidson have split.

The rumoured breakup did not seem to heavily affect the 26-year old if the pictures she shared from the trip are any indication. She joined her "Bridgerton" co-star Sabrina Bartlett for a bike ride around Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery in Bale. They also chartered Sailing Pulpa for a sailing adventure off the Croatian port town of Rovinj.

"Pasta, wine. Thank you @meneghetti_istria for putting up with two very giddy children! What a trip," Dynevor captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram.

The outing comes following reports that she and Davidson have called it quits after a whirlwind romance. A source told The Sun that they broke things off because of their long-distance relationship. The "Saturday Night Live" alum lives in New York while the actress lives in England.

"The distance has made it completely unworkable," the insider claimed adding that "it was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other." No matter, the "distance has put a strain on them."

Read more Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor pack on PDA in first official outing as a couple

"Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won't recover," the insider added.

Their filming schedules have reportedly also put a strain on their relationship. Dynevor "has had back-to-back filming dates" shooting the second season of "Bridgerton in the U.K. Meanwhile, the comedian is also working on a new movie, "Meet Cute," with Kaley Cuoco.

"Pete and Phoebe's romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it's become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work," the source claimed.

It was only in July when they made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon in London. They put on a lovely display of affection while at the bleachers. It is said that since then they have not seen each other and the travel restrictions amid the pandemic also did not help. The source claimed that it was "pretty telling" that they have split when she "headed to Croatia with her mates" instead of going to see him in New York.