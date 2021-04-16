Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor may have subtly confirmed that they are in a long-distance relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted them wearing identical necklaces during separate interviews.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was seen wearing a "PD" chain during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on April 6. In it, he talked about "Suicide Squad" and "SNL." Meanwhile, the "Bridgerton" star wore the same piece of jewellery during a Q&A on YouTube.

The "PD" could just be a coincidence as each of their names come with the letter initials. But they wore the same pendant design which only fuelled rumours that they are dating.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are each seen wearing IDENTICAL necklaces - Daily Mail https://t.co/u4DxsKfhJv #PhoebeDynevorPeteDavidsonseenwearingIDENTICALnecklaces pic.twitter.com/BXTGkfRY6E — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) April 16, 2021

A source told The Sun that Davidson and Dynevor are wearing the necklace to "feel like they're together when they're not" because they live far from each other. The 27-year-old "The King of Staten Island" actor lives in America while she is in London.

"Pete is wearing it as a romantic gesture to Phoebe. He wanted to show just how much she means to him and just how serious he is about them," the insider said.

The "PD" necklace is said to bring them closer to each other while they are away. They look at it "any time they're feeling a bit lonely and missing each other."

This is the second time that Davidson seemingly confirmed his relationship with the 25-year-old Dynevor. He cheekily told Marquette University students during a virtual chat on April 11 that he is no longer single. When asked about his celebrity crush he replied, "I'm with my celebrity crush that's all I can speak on."

He also flew to the U.K in March reportedly to visit the actress. Local resident Tilly Wagg said she saw the pair in the village of Caverswall, Staffordshire, "holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple." The 14-year old even shared the photo she took with Davidson and claimed she did not get a picture with Dynevor because she did not know who she was back then.

It is said that Davidson and Dynevor have gotten close in recent months after they met in New York in February and she invited him to London thereafter. Sources claimed that their relationship is new so they are still getting to know each other and not rushing things.