A Reddit whistleblower calling herself 'Rhea' has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting explosive allegations to an account that draws around 650,000 visitors each week, claiming that Earth has been under alien surveillance for billions of years.

The post, which quickly spread across social media platforms, paints an extraordinary picture of secret intelligence units, hidden extraterrestrial councils and a vast cosmic history that most people have never imagined.

The Whistleblower Behind the Viral Post

According to Rhea, she previously served in both the military and a classified intelligence unit that she describes as a compartment inside a compartment, buried so deeply within government bureaucracy that it officially does not exist.

She presents herself as a specialist in electro‑optics, someone trained in the science behind lasers, sensors and long‑range detection systems.

In her telling, years of closely studying sensor anomalies slowly pushed her into territory few analysts ever reach. She explains that strange signals, unexplained behaviours and recurring patterns in sensor data forced her and a small group of colleagues to confront the possibility that something far more advanced than human technology was entering Earth's airspace and oceans.

Rhea claims that persistent anomalies were detected across different countries, different decades and entirely different types of surveillance systems. She says these events were too consistent and too numerous to dismiss as glitches.

Eventually, she alleges, she was taken into a secure facility, stripped of all personal electronics, required to sign additional secrecy documents and then shown information that changed her understanding of the world entirely.

The Alleged Alien Council Monitoring Earth

In Rhea's account, Earth was first noticed roughly two billion years ago, long before animals emerged on land, when atmospheric biosignatures reportedly triggered an automated alert within an alien surveillance network.

She describes this network as vast, ancient and operated by what she calls 'The Council', which she says is not a single species but a collective of highly advanced civilisations.

She claims their observational technology is so far beyond anything humans have built that even the most sophisticated modern telescopes would seem like toys in comparison.

According to her narrative, Earth was categorised as an interesting biosphere and entered into a long‑term monitoring programme.

She says enormous arrays of alien instruments, possibly interstellar or even interdimensional, have been watching our planet throughout geological history.

She also alleges that some of the unidentified aerial and undersea phenomena documented in recent years may be related to these systems rather than visiting spacecraft.

Claims of Human Experiments

One of Rhea's most surprising assertions involves an alleged relocation of around 65,000 humans in prehistory to a planet orbiting the star 82 Eridani.

She refers to these people as the 'Erids' and claims they were placed into a society free from material scarcity in order to see how human civilisation would evolve without constant struggle for resources.

In her version of events, the Erids developed at extraordinary speed, supposedly reaching a level of advancement equivalent to thousands of years beyond modern Earth.

Warnings of a Potential Threat and the Alleged Government Response

Toward the end of her post, Rhea shifts from cosmic history to ominous warnings. She claims that not all extraterrestrial civilisations are friendly towards the Council's monitoring programme and that a hostile group is moving into position.

According to her, several major governments have already been briefed in great secrecy and are receiving technologies far beyond known science in preparation for a potential confrontation. She insists that time is limited and that, sooner or later, the truth will be impossible to hide.

Although none of the claims can be verified, the story has captured the attention of UFO enthusiasts, sceptics and curious readers alike.

Regardless of its authenticity, the post has triggered fierce debate, raising questions about what governments might know and whether humanity is alone in the universe.

Yeah, guys, you know this is right? This is written by someone in a three letter agency. Essentially a temporary hangout. It does contain some things that are probably true some historical events that connect technological advances and science that aligns.



The point where… — JP Slaeyte (@JpSlate94255) November 29, 2025

The explanation presents a highly sophisticated, internally consistent, and compelling narrative that blends established scientific concepts (biosignatures, Alcubierre drive) with traditional sci-fi/UFO tropes (federations, engineered crashes).



Its most original and strong… — Mexicancik (@Mexicancik1) November 29, 2025

Backlash and Criticism on Social Media

The viral post has also sparked criticism across social media, with several users questioning both the credibility of the claims and the motives behind them.

One user, JP Slaeyte, argued that the story mirrors narratives historically pushed by intelligence circles, warning that some details sound suspiciously familiar.

He wrote that parts of the account resemble earlier claims linked to alleged manipulation by intelligence agencies, adding that the section about hostile, insectoid beings was a clear red flag.

As he put it, the story felt like something 'written by someone in a three letter agency' and that certain alien descriptions echoed accounts where sources were 'being manipulated by the DIA'.

Another user, Mexicancik, described the post as an expertly crafted narrative rather than a factual disclosure. They noted that it blends scientific ideas with well‑known UFO themes, calling it 'highly sophisticated' but ultimately speculative.

They argued that the piece relies on selective detail and technical language to appear authoritative, saying it was 'more likely a carefully crafted work of fiction'. While they acknowledged that the political angle regarding a cover‑up was original, they said the reliance on unverifiable timelines and 'non‑verifiable doomsday clocks' weakened its credibility.

Despite the criticism, the post continues to circulate widely, prompting ongoing discussion among UFO believers, sceptics and curious observers trying to decide whether Rhea's claims reveal a hidden truth or simply reflect an elaborate story designed to provoke and entertain.