The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, a mysterious solar system intruder, stunned astronomers with its unexpected energy boost, fueling speculations of an extraterrestrial probe. Renowned physicist Michio Kaku, who once labeled alien spacecraft theories 'garbage', issued an October warning that an extra acceleration would indicate we are being visited, a prediction now gaining weight from recent data.

Amid NASA revelations and Harvard's Avi Loeb championing artificial origins, this comet anomaly blends scientific rigor with extraterrestrial intrigue, challenging our understanding of interstellar visitors.

Discovery and Initial Observations

Astronomers detected 3I/ATLAS on 1 July 2025 using the ATLAS telescope, confirming it as the third known interstellar object traversing our solar system. This Manhattan-sized body, estimated at seven billion years old, exhibits high nickel and iron levels, distinguishing it from local comets.

It passed perilously close to the Sun on 29 October 2025, sprouting seven or more jets and displaying unusual composition that sparked early debates. NASA's multi-lens observations revealed strange chemistry from a distant, older star system, while its hyperbolic trajectory ruled out solar origins.

NASA's Psyche mission captured four detailed images of 3I/ATLAS on 8 and 9 September 2025, when the comet was a mere 33 million miles (53 million kilometres) away, revealing intricate details of its coma structure. Complementing this, ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter refined the object's trajectory by a factor of ten using Mars-orbit data from 1 to 7 October 2025, showcasing unprecedented precision in interstellar tracking.

Initial analyses dismissed exotic claims, focusing on natural explanations, yet anomalies like its lack of a typical tail prompted deeper scrutiny from experts worldwide. As data accumulated, the object's behaviour defied standard models, setting the stage for theoretical confrontations.

Kaku's Evolving Stance

Michio Kaku initially countered Avi Loeb's alien hypotheses on 8 November 2025, declaring them 'garbage' and attributing 3I/ATLAS's quirks to its ancient age and material absorption. He explained the speed change near the Sun as potentially natural, urging quantified evidence to avoid public panic.

However, in October 2025, Kaku warned: 'So, watch for it. On October 30th, starting then, we're going to track it to see whether it gets an extra boost of energy. If so, it means we are being visited.' New measurements on 24 November 2025 detected an acceleration of 4 × 10⁻⁷ au/day², aligning with his threshold for extraterrestrial signals.

This development lends credence to his earlier caveat, even as he cautions against deepfakes misrepresenting his views. Kaku's position evolves with evidence, balancing skepticism with openness.

Implications for Alien Life Search

Avi Loeb advocates 3I/ATLAS as potential alien technology, citing its anomalies like extreme polarization and trajectory shifts as flags for artificial propulsion. He speculates it might dispatch probes toward Jupiter, elevating its 'Loeb Scale' rating amid growing evidence.

Critics, including comet scientists, explain features as unfamiliar interstellar icebergs, debunking Loeb's claims with natural models. Yet, the energy boost revives debates, with Kaku's warning now spotlighted in a X posts like USAHerald's update on the visitor signal.

Dr. Michio Kaku’s October Warning Gains New Weight as 3I/ATLAS Receives the “Extra Boost of Energy” Scientists Said Would Signal a Visitor - https://t.co/Z8fF1PxW94 pic.twitter.com/NmhyVqaSYB — USAHerald (@RealUSAHerald) November 29, 2025

As 3I/ATLAS approaches Earth closest on 19 December 2025, astronomers anticipate revelations that could reshape SETI efforts. This enigma urges collaborative research, bridging divides in the quest for cosmic intelligence. The 3I/ATLAS narrative highlights astronomy's dynamic frontier, where data continually refines theories on interstellar phenomena.