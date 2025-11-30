A viral social–media label has sparked a blaze of speculation around the friendship of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, but the sensational 'semi-binary love theory' appears entirely fictional.

Since the release of their film, the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, and the subsequent promotional tour, fans and gossip pages have scrutinised the duo's affectionate behaviour. Posts claiming the pair described their dynamic as a 'non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship' shot through platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok, and the internet exploded in confusion and fascination. However, a thorough review of available evidence reveals that neither Grande nor Erivo ever publicly used those terms, and the origins of the label lie in satire, not sincerity.

Satire, Not Statement

The phrase first surfaced on a page known for satire, which publishes intentionally absurd or obviously false celebrity commentary.

Within hours, screenshots and reposts of the satirical post were stripped of their context, recycled across social media platforms, and treated as genuine quotes, with many users speculating about a scandalous revelation.

Fact-checkers investigating the claim found no interview, transcript, or credible source in which either actor described their relationship using those terms. LGBTQ+ scholars and advocates also confirmed the term has no standing in queer or gender-identity discourse. It appears to be a pastiche of real labels, such as demisexual, non-binary, or queer-curious, mashed together to parody how rapidly identity-language evolves online.

In short, the 'semi-binary relationship' story is a hoax dressed in queer vernacular, not a genuine announcement or meaningful self-definition by either star.

What The Actors Actually Said

Contrary to the rumours, both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have addressed their public closeness and affectionate behaviour, and have consistently described it as platonic and rooted in friendship, solidarity, and shared emotion.

On the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Grande explained that the frequent hand-holding, hugs, and touching during the film's promotional tour are part of how she expresses warmth and support. 'I channel a lot of energy through my hands,' she said. 'I'm always holding a hand, I'm always, like, squeezing something ... I like to channel support and energy.'

For her part, Erivo, who publicly identified as bisexual in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, has said she values privacy in her personal life and has never referred to her bond with Grande using any unusual labels. Erivo is dating writer-producer Lena Waithe, while Grande maintains a relationship with actor Ethan Slater, facts widely reported and promoted by reputable media.

Why The Rumour Took Off

The frenzy reflects a broader pattern: celebrity relationships, queer identity labels, and fans' hunger for meaning often collide unpredictably. In this case, the satirical phrase tapped into contemporary interest in fluid identities and generated sensationalism.

The close friendship between Grande and Erivo, forged over months of working together, long days on the set of Wicked, already attracted attention. Their public warmth and visible support made fans prone to reframe their bond as something more than friendship. Moreover, the speed at which the fabricated quote spread demonstrates how easily satire, once stripped of context, can be mistaken for fact and fuel sensational narratives.

The Stakes: Misinfo, Identity, and Public Perception

Beyond gossip, the 'semi-binary romance' hoax underscores real risks. By presenting made-up labels as genuine identity declarations, it muddies public understanding of gender and sexuality. It trivialises queer terminology and misrepresents both the individuals involved and the broader LGBTQ+ discourse.

Fans of both actors have pushed back, arguing that the speculation reduces a loving friendship to a scandal and reflects discomfort with intimate, affectionate female friendships.

The notion that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo described themselves as involved in a 'non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship' is a fabrication, not a revelation. Their bond, as their own words confirm, remains one of deep friendship and mutual support. This episode serves as a cautionary tale: in the digital age, satire can morph into supposed truth almost overnight.