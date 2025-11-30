A video from 2016 has recently emerged on social media, showing far‑right activist Laura Loomer apparently 'flirting' with controversial eco‑fascist figure Mike Ma in a nightclub.

The clip, currently making the rounds on various platforms, quickly generated a wave of reaction and brought renewed attention to Loomer's public image and connections.

The 2016 Nightclub Video Clip

The resurfaced 2016 nightclub video captures Loomer and Ma in a casual, highly personal interaction that many have interpreted as flirtatious.

In the approximately two‑minute clip, the pair exchange compliments and playful banter, with Loomer laughing and responding warmly to Ma's remarks. At one point, they discuss social media posts, with Loomer praising a recent photo Ma shared online. There is also a brief mention of Ma's girlfriend.

The conversation shifts between light teasing, personal anecdotes, and commentary on the far-right movement they were both loosely associated with at the time.

The video also touches on relationship dynamics within their social circles, with Ma and Loomer commenting on others' adherence—or lack thereof—to traditional values.

While the footage is nearly a decade old, it has resurfaced amid Loomer's continued public prominence, highlighting a private side of the activist that contrasts sharply with her combative and headline‑grabbing persona in later years.

Who Is Mike Ma?

Mike Ma, whose real name is Mike Mahoney, leads the so‑called Pine Tree Party. It is an extremist eco‑fascist movement that merges extreme environmentalism with violent and racist ideologies, along with a focus on rapid societal change.

Ma's writings, including a self‑published book titled Harassment Architecture, celebrate acts of violence, glorify notorious domestic terrorists, and espouse the notion that nature must be defended by brutal means.

The Pine Tree Party, established in 2017, firmly opposes contemporary governance and promotes a revival of a self-sufficient, natural lifestyle, often laced with explicitly white supremacist overtones.

Ma is often viewed as an extremist, with his perspectives raising significant concerns. His public association with Loomer, even socially, raises pointed questions about her judgment and the boundaries she draws between activism and extremist fringe.

Critics Highlighting the Irony

Loomer has built her brand as a fearless, no‑compromise investigative journalist and provocateur, frequently positioning herself as a challenger to globalist elites, big tech, and liberal mainstream media. However, the resurfaced video contradicts that carefully curated image.

Critics argue the footage is ironic because it shows Loomer socially engaging with someone whose beliefs are viewed by many as extreme—perhaps more extreme than those she often denounces.

As one Reddit commenter wrote, 'All these people act like they're bigger than that and not bothered but end up being the biggest insecure dorks.'

For those who have criticised Loomer's provocative remarks, including xenophobic and Islamophobic language, the video introduces an additional dimension of doubt. It suggests that while she publicly frames herself as a truth‑seeker, she may privately mingle with individuals whose ideology is rooted in hatred and violence.

Public Scrutiny on Social Platforms

Unsurprisingly, the clip has ignited a wildfire of commentary across forums and platforms. On Reddit, many users expressed disbelief and mockery.

One comment read: 'So... her split personalities make her staunchly pro-Israel and staunchly pro-Nazi at the same time?' Another also said: 'She's clearly trying to see if he's down to cheat on his girlfriend.'

Some took the opportunity to question her broader credibility, pointing out the stark contrast between her public persona and what the video appears to show. Some individuals on X expressed strong disapproval, decrying what they saw as yet another example of Make America Great Again (MAGA) hypocrisy.

Notably, the resurfaced clip is rapidly becoming a talking point among critics and opponents, especially given Loomer's increased visibility and influence.