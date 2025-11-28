A beloved influencer's sudden disappearance has sparked heartache and alarm across Austria — but behind the headlines, Stefanie Pieper was a real person with passions, a career, and a home she loved.

Pieper, a was a 31-year-old beauty influencer and make‑up artist based in the Geidorf district of Graz, southeast Austria, had built a modest but notable online following. Her life, however, was defined not just by her social media presence but by her close relationships with family, friends, and her beloved Golden Retriever, Marlow.

Her journey into social media followed a path many modern creators take: combining her skills in beauty and make‑up artistry with a flair for self‑expression.

According to her public profile, she worked as a make‑up artist and was a brand ambassador with the cosmetics label IQ Beauty Of Course. In this role, she would have used her platform to promote the company's products, creating content and engaging with her followers to build brand loyalty.

A Life Behind the Camera

Friends described her as a dedicated pet lover: Pieper owned a Golden Retriever named Marlow, a constant companion she would walk regularly—a detail that casts her disappearance in a more poignant light, since Marlow was found alone in the apartment after she vanished.

Physically, she was described as around 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in (170–175 cm) tall, with shoulder‑length, dark‑blonde hair. A distinctive trait: a tattoo on her left forearm bearing her mother's name, 'Csilla.'

Her close relationships—with family, friends, and her pet—gave her more than online followers; they gave her a real home, real responsibilities, and a life rooted in Graz. Her mother, Csilla Legenstein, has publicly appealed for information about her daughter's whereabouts.

What She Was Doing Before She Went Missing

On the night before she disappeared, Pieper attended a Christmas party in central Graz. Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, 23 November 2025, she shared a taxi with a friend to return home. She messaged her friend shortly after: 'Gut angekommen'—German for 'arrived safely.

Her plan was to take Marlow for a morning walk, a routine familiar to those who knew her.

On the following day, she was scheduled for a photoshoot. When she failed to show up, the photographer visited her apartment—only to be greeted by her on‑off boyfriend. It was then that concern grew acute.

The Shocking Last Moments

Minutes after arriving home, Pieper sent another, more disturbing message. She warned a friend that she had spotted a 'dark figure' in her stairwell, calling the person a 'creep'.

Neighbours later reported hearing 'loud noises' coming from her flat, and soon after, police discovered her phone discarded in a bush near her home. Marlow, her faithful dog, remained inside the apartment alone.

Investigators have described her disappearance as likely linked to a violent crime. Her ex‑partner, a 31‑year-old man now in custody, is under suspicion, and two of his relatives have also been detained as the case unfolds.

The Human Truth Behind the Story

What makes this case all the more tragic is the contrast between Pieper's everyday life and the terrifying mystery of her disappearance. She wasn't just an influencer. She was a person with routines: mornings walking her dog, working on beauty projects, and engaging with her community.

She had plans: the photoshoot she missed, the dog walk she never took. Her family and her dog are left waiting. Her community is left hoping. And now, a life once shared with many remains frozen in uncertainty.

Pieper's story reminds us of the vulnerability behind curated posts. She wasn't defined by likes—she was defined by love, connection, and a life abruptly interrupted.