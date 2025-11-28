For years, the highly respected Kapuso news anchor Atom Araullo has held the title of one of Philippine media's most desirable bachelors. He had long topped social media polls of crushes, maintaining a notoriously private and single-minded focus on his career, leaving a long queue of hopeful fans waiting for a sign.

That queue can finally dissolve, however, as the respected journalist has casually, yet confidently, confirmed the end of his bachelor status—he is very much taken, and has been for quite some time.

The confirmation arrived on Friday, November 28, 2025, during an appearance on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda. Host Boy Abunda, never one to shy away from probing personal questions, asked the news anchor directly if he was 'taken or single.' Atom Araullo's confident response was simply: 'taken.'

This admission immediately set the stage for further revelations, as Abunda followed up by asking if Araullo had fallen in love with a co-worker. The news anchor—who is known for his signature serious demeanour—laughingly answered with an affirmative 'yes.'

The conversation then took a more serious turn regarding the future, with the host asking if Araullo was ready for marriage. Without hesitation, Araullo replied: 'yes.' This series of confident affirmations is a striking departure from the journalist's past self-description.

Araullo previously admitted in a separate interview that he was the type of man who was 'torpe'—a Filipino term used to describe a person who is shy or clueless when it comes to expressing romantic feelings. He suggested he was simply shy in general and used to 'overthink things,' noting that his profession had somewhat forced him out of his shell.

He offered an explanation for his past reluctance to date, explaining: 'I don't know why. Siguro I was just having so much fun doing different things and I had a lot of friends—both girls and boys.' He added that 'the idea of having a girlfriend never really, you know, it wasn't something that I was looking for.'

But now, with a long-term relationship cemented, those hesitations appear to be well in the past. When asked by Abunda how long the relationship had lasted, Araullo simply smiled and replied: 'It's been a while. How many years? See—I don't even count years. It's been a while.'

Atom Araullo's Sudden Readiness For Marriage

The decision to confirm his relationship, coupled with his willingness to discuss settling down, speaks volumes about the depth and happiness of Araullo's current romance. The news anchor, whose career has spanned decades in the public eye, is now prepared to embrace the next major milestone in his personal life.

The journalist readily admitted that talk of commitment naturally arises in serious, long-term relationships. He stated that the idea of settling down is 'always in someone's mind' when they are in a serious commitment. He stressed, however, that while it is something he is thinking about and is 'ready for,' he is 'not setting a deadline or timeline for it.'

The public confirmation, years into the relationship, immediately shifted the focus to the identity of the mysterious woman. While Araullo did not name his girlfriend directly, he offered a major clue that confirms she is a figure familiar to the public. He said that he believes people already know her identity, adding: 'I think people know. People on social media know. They see us often.'

Given his prior answer that he fell in love with a co-worker, the media spotlight quickly turned to the woman who has been consistently linked to Araullo for years.

Who Is Atom Araullo's Long-Term Girlfriend? The Zen Hernandez Clues

For years, rumours have swirled that Atom Araullo's long-term girlfriend is none other than fellow news anchor Zen Hernandez.

Both journalists were colleagues at ABS-CBN News before Araullo transitioned to GMA News in 2017. Despite the fact that both parties have remained publicly silent on the nature of their relationship, numerous public sightings have fuelled the persistent speculation.

Their subtle joint appearances provide compelling circumstantial evidence of a special relationship. In August 2024, the pair were captured in a photograph together during the Paris Olympics. Just months earlier, in April 2024, they were spotted watching a staging of the musical Miss Saigon in Parañaque City.

Going back even further, they enjoyed a joint holiday in Hong Kong alongside mutual friends in October 2023. These frequent and non-work-related outings consistently placed the two at the centre of relationship reports. The couple were also pictured together at a reunion of news reporters and their former ABS-CBN News head, Ging Reyes, in February 2025.

Further indirect evidence surfaced in an interview Araullo gave to KC Constantino on her YouTube channel, KC After Hours, in October 2024. While Constantino carefully avoided naming Zen Hernandez, the context made it clear they were discussing a woman in their industry. When asked what drew him to her, Araullo was initially hesitant but offered a description that spoke to a modern, mature relationship.

He explained: 'Well, I like that she has her own dreams, she has her own life, she has her own career, and priorities...'He added that they shared an 'easy' understanding, partially due to being in the same industry.

These details, combined with the recent 'yes' answers on national television, strongly point towards Hernandez as the long-term partner who has finally encouraged the famously shy newsman to be ready to settle down.