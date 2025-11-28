Mr Fantasy, a TikTok star and musician, was one of the standout performers at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. His eccentric persona — sharp bob wig, oversized sunglasses, quirky accent, and theatrical delivery — has already made him one of the most distinctive creators on the platform.

The mystery is part of the appeal. Mr Fantasy has quickly risen from viral TikTok sensation to breakout artist, leaving audiences both entertained and intrigued. For those who have only just discovered him and can't shake the feeling that he looks awfully familiar, here's the Hollywood actor many believe is behind the persona 'Mr Fantasy'.

Mr Fantasy's First Live Performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mr Fantasy made his first-ever live performance at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The TikTok star and singer debuted his new song CATAPULT while performing on the Jolly Polly Pirate Ship.

He appeared in full pirate costume, wearing green sunglasses and delivering his signature dance moves atop the ship. A lot of people are cheering for him, as the musician has risen to fame on TikTok after going viral — and his popularity shows no signs of slowing.

@mickmicknyc Mr. Fantasy sailing through the @Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on his pirate ship lol 🏴‍☠️✨ Also in this video: Ciara & Teyana Taylor ❤️ ♬ original sound - New York Mickey

Behind the playful chaos is a surprisingly polished musician. His debut single, Mr Fantasy, shot to the top of Spotify's Viral 50 chart in both the US and globally, transforming what many assumed was just a strange TikTok character into one of the year's most unexpected breakout stars.

@iamtherealmrfantasy The wait is over. Here is Part 1 of my very first video for my debut single “Mr. Fantasy” I love you all. The adventure has only just begun😜😜🤪🤪🤪 many more to come!!! I love you always - MR. FANTASY … now where were we? 🤪 oh and a big round of applause for John my filmographie / director thankyou John. Part 2 coming tomorrow!! “Mr. Fantasy” is out on all platforms!! Tap my Linktree to find the song or find it on the platform of your choice 😜 Song Produced by the inimitable Frenchman @Florian Gouello 🇫🇷 #mrfantasy ♬ original sound - iamtherealmrfantasy

He followed up with Wayuwanna, further expanding his fan base, and has now announced that CATAPULT will be released soon alongside a music video.

@iamtherealmrfantasy Ahoy there!!! I am the captain now 🤪🤪🤪 yes I am going LIVE on Youtube tomorrow at 11:55am for the 5 minute COUNTDOWN to the premiere of my new music video - “CATAPULT” at NOON EST!! Click my Linktree in Bio!! I will see you all there and I have something very special to show you on the live too!! HAHAHA YES BABE IM A PIRATE. To everyone I saw today on my pirate ship at the @Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade - I love you all. You make me so happy. You are all in my hearts. Your smiles are contagious. Your souls are magnetic. I am still reeling. LOVE YOU 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 ♬ original sound - iamtherealmrfantasy

Why Mr Fantasy Looks Familiar: The Actor Behind the Persona

Much of the fascination comes from the mystery surrounding his identity. Mr Fantasy bears a striking resemblance to Hollywood actor and Riverdale star KJ Apa, who rose to fame playing Archie Andrews in the long-running series. Many fans speculate that Mr Fantasy is the musical alter ego of the 28-year-old New Zealand actor.

Neither Mr Fantasy nor Apa has confirmed or denied the speculation, though many fans believe the clues are too strong to ignore.

Mr Fantasy has been fairly open about not being familiar with the series. 'I mean, I think I am a good actor. If I was given the right opportunity, I would be quite good. I think I'm honest enough to be an actor,' Mr Fantasy shared in a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

'Often, the best performers, like James Franco, they seem to have honesty. It exudes off of the screen, and so yeah, of course I'd be very interested, you know. I'd love to work with James Franco, if I haven't already mentioned that. If I was to do it, I don't think I'd do it without him,' he added.

He also spoke about his origin story: 'Well, it started with a woman. And that woman is my nan, my grandmother. That's where the story begins because she is my reason, and she fostered this gift that I had been given by the gods to create music.'

Despite his comments, fans haven't stopped trying to uncover the truth. The first thing fans noticed is that the two share the same tattoos — most notably a shoulder tattoo. Second, they have remarkably similar faces and body types. Many have also concluded that Apa uses a brunette French-bob wig, fake teeth, and a British accent to fully embody the character.

Whether Mr Fantasy truly is KJ Apa in disguise remains unconfirmed, but fans are more than happy to keep the mystery alive. For now, the character continues to captivate audiences on his own merit — and whoever is behind the wig and sunglasses, it's clear Mr Fantasy is only just getting started.