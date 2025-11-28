The internet has a habit of turning unexpected things into overnight sensations. If you've seen a letter 'A' made out of a person's body, or an 'O' formed by a dramatic, meme-ready pose, you've already encountered Canva's newest viral star: Kween Yasmin.

What started as a quirky design package on Canva has now become one of the platform's fastest-spreading visual trends.

Indie bands, meme pages, small businesses, and even school organizations are using the so-called 'Kween Yasmin font' for posters, announcements, and humorous edits. The appeal is instant. It's chaotic, playful, and unmistakably Filipino internet culture packaged into a design asset.

And now that it has gone viral, many are asking the same questions: Where did this font come from? How do you use it? And who exactly is Kween Yasmin?

How To Use the Kween Yasmin Font on Canva

The fonts are apart of the public Canva Assets and you only need a Pro Canva account to have access to Kween Yasmin's unique font and other design goodies dedicated to her meme-worthy personality.

The so-called "font" isn't a traditional typeface. Instead, it is part of a larger design pack called "All-Purpose Kween," which falls under Canva's "Ey-setts," human-based visual elements designed for marketing, social media posts, and branding.

The massive asset collection includes:

Alphabet poses featuring Kween Yasmin forming letters with her body

featuring Kween Yasmin forming letters with her body 'Kweemojis,' expressive emoji-style reaction photos

expressive emoji-style reaction photos Stock photos for different themes

for different themes 'Kween of Signs,' where she holds a blank banner for customised text

where she holds a blank banner for customised text Themed sets such as: 'Wet Marketing' — Kween Yasmin posing in business attire inside a wet market 'Bite or Flight' — her eating her viral mango graham treat

such as:

This is a first of its kind for Canva when it comes to collaborations. While the platform does collaborate with artists to create designs and elements, Kween Yasmin's asset collection featuring herself in such a wacky way is definitely unique.

Canva's users are no hoping that the platform becomes more open to collaborations as fun as this in the future.

Who Is Kween Yasmin?

Kween Yasmin isn't a fictional mascot or a hired model. She is a real Filipina social media personality known for her unfiltered humour, expressive poses, and viral memes.

She rose to online fame with comedic videos, especially her dramatic spoken-word style poem that spawned the meme 'Esophagus, Esophagus.' Her iconic peace-sign selfie has also travelled across platforms, often remixed in various humorous formats.

But her popularity goes far beyond memes. Kween Yasmin has stepped into mainstream entertainment as well. She previously appeared as a guest star on GMA Network's 'Black Rider' and made a cameo in the SB19 music video 'DUNGKA!'

Her loud, expressive, unbothered, and unapologetically camp personality has made her one of the most recognisable faces in modern Filipino internet culture. And now, the whole world might get to know who the Kween is because she's now more viral than ever.

This energy is exactly why Canva tapped her for a new set of design elements. In the age of hyper-visual communication, she fits perfectly as a creative asset.