Piers Morgan looked back on his previous criticisms of Meghan Markle and her relationship with the British royal family, especially with her husband Prince Harry, and admitted that he went overboard.

The "Good Morning Britain" presenter said in a new interview that he made things "too personal," which he admitted was unwise of him. He said he went "too far" with his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex when asked if he should have toned down on his opinions of her.

"Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. I think that's a perfectly fair criticism," he told The Sunday Times.

Morgan assured that he will "absolutely govern and temper" how he talks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving forward. He admitted that it is unprofessional to take things too personal for someone with his line of work.

"It's probably not wise, if you're a columnist, to make things too personal," he said.

The 55-year-old host has been vocal about his dislike for Markle. He has constantly criticised her on his Twitter posts and on "Good Morning Britain." He once called her "fake" and accused her of splitting Prince Harry and his family in England when they moved to Canada then Los Angeles.

Morgan has been critical of the former "Suits" star's role in the British monarchy. He claimed she only married Prince Harry to alleviate her social status.

He also lambasted the couple after they announced that they will no longer "offer themselves up as currency" to U.K. tabloids. He called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools" for announcing their intention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan also banned any talks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on "Good Morning Britain" following their announcement.

"They banned a number of newspapers; today we're banning Meghan and Harry from Good Morning Britain for the foreseeable future. You're done, toast, it's over," Morgan said, as quoted by Global News Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relatively kept to themselves following their royal exit and move to Canada and then to Los Angeles. They are slowly getting their wish to live a normal life with their son Archie, away from the royal limelight.