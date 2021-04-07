Piers Morgan has launched a fresh attack against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, weeks after he quit ITV due to a row over their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In his own tell-all interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Morgan said that a total of 17 of claims made by Harry and Meghan in their Oprah interview "have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable."

Morgan could have been referring to a number of claims made by the Sussexes which were later disputed, including the one where Meghan claimed she and Harry wed in secret in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their royal wedding at Windsor Castle. The Archbishop later clarified it was just a private exchange of vows.

Here are other 16 possible claims Morgan might be talking about, as listed by The Sun.

1. Archie wasn't allowed the Prince title due to his mixed-race heritage.

According to royal protocol, the toddler can receive the title only when his grandfather Prince Charles takes the throne as only royal offspring who are in direct line of succession can be made prince and receive HRH titles, like his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

2. Meghan didn't have any knowledge about Prince Harry or the British royal family before they started seeing each other.

Childhood friends of the Duchess have claimed she was "fascinated" by the royal family and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

3. Meghan hadn't seen her half-sister Samantha Markle for "at least 18, 19 years."

A photograph shows the sisters smiling and posing at Samantha's graduation in 2008.

4. Meghan and Harry didn't have any plans to work with Netflix or Spotify and had to do it when the royal family refused give them an allowance as promised in the initial months of their exit as working royals.

A report has claimed that they started speaking to Quibi video streaming in early 2019, almost a year before they announced their resignation.

5. Meghan's passport was taken from her and she was unable to "just leave" without the palace's permission.

She and Harry jetted off on 13 holidays together, including breaks in Ibiza, Nice, and Amsterdam, apart from visits to New York and Toronto she made without her husband.

6. Meghan says she was "silenced" by Buckingham Palace.

She made 73 public appearances as a working royal and gave a tearful interview to Tom Bradby when in South Africa. However, she might have meant that her statements were largely censored.

7. Paper "withheld story" on Meghan's father Thomas Markle setting up fake pap pics for a month until the days ahead of her wedding to cause maximum damage.

The newspaper reportedly published the story 24 hours after securing the final CCTV proof.

8. Press created news about Thomas to cause drama.

The lighting director says he spoke to the media only after Meghan cut him off just days before her wedding.

9. Security was removed from Meghan, Harry, and Archie even when they expressed fears for their safety.

They automatically lost their Internationally Protected Persons status when they quit as senior royals.

10. Buckingham Palace's press team did not defend her in the news.

According to the outlet, journalists say many things were kept out of the newspaper when her press team said they were untrue.

11. Meghan was banned from going to lunch with her friends.

Royal author Andrew Morton says Meghan was often seen walking to Whole Foods Supermarket on Kensington High Street. Newspapers claim they turned down many paparazzi photos of Meghan out of the confines of the palace.

12. The "Suits" alum did not receive any training for her royal duties

She was sent on SAS training like other members of the royal family to deal with potential kidnapping, and was given informal training on royal protocols including exiting cars in a skirt and curtsying, according to "Finding Freedom."

13. "Tabloid holiday parties" were held between royals and the press at the palace.

Such parties do not exist but occasionally journalists are invited in for a pre-tour get-together.

14. An unknown member of the royal family had conversations about how dark the skin colour of her child will be when she was pregnant.

When Harry joined the interview later, he said these conversations happened at the beginning of their relationship.

15. Meghan was denied proper help when she reached out to the palace's HR about feeling suicidal.

Several members of the royal family including Prince Harry have been provided help in the past for their mental health, and lead a number of awareness campaigns about the matter.

16. Kate Middleton made Meghan cry ahead of her wedding, contrary to reports that it was the other way around.

The journalist who published the report sticks by her sources, while another report claims there were tears on both ends. Some reports say the Duchess of Sussex slammed the door in her sister-in-law's face and threw flowers in the bin when she came to apologise.

Note: None of these claims or their refutal have been independently verified by us.