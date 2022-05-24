Piers Morgan surprisingly appeared to have defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he blasted Prince Andrew during Monday's episode of his TalkTV show.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host has always been outspoken about his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, he seemed to have taken the couple's side during a discussion about the Duke of York's recent public appearances with royal editor Katie Nicholl and socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

Morgan slammed the 62-year-old on his "Piers Morgan Uncensored" TV show as he questioned the royal's motives behind his recent appearances. Prince Andrew raised eyebrows in March when he walked Queen Elizabeth II to her seat inside Westminster Abbey during Prince Philip's memorial. The public accused him of overshadowing what could have been a sombre event given that his appearance came after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Now there is concern that he will once again make negative headlines when he appears alongside the British monarch during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking about his possible appearances, Morgan said, "Is Prince Andrew trying to weasel his way back into the Royal Family and public? Katie, this does grate on me, I have to say. I think if you're going to pay a woman a rumoured $11million to make a sex abuse case go away, having said you're going to fight it all the way to clear your name, and then you just cave - I don't think you're entitled to just slither back into public life."

The ITV host said the Duke of York outstaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his attempt to get back into royal life. He added, "I do think that, for example, we give Meghan and Harry a hard time. I think justifiably, in most cases, but what they've done, to be honest, pales into insignificance in my opinion, to a senior member of the Royal Family paying millions of dollars to make a sex abuse case go away."

Morgan's statements came following reports that Prince Andrew will be in a couple of events with Queen Elizabeth II in June. He will escort his mother to the Epsom Derby and will be one of the attendees at Garter Day at Windsor Castle.