Piers Morgan's exit from "Good Morning Britain" has left his wife Celia Walden begging for TV bosses to give him a job so he has something to spend his energy on than just "staring" at her.

The "Payday" author shared a glimpse at what life used to be like for her when the TV presenter was still with the breakfast show. She said he would usually come home drained of his energy so he does not bother anyone.

"Well, I always think of that famous quote, 'Behind every great man, there's a woman rolling her eyes' — I am that woman. Being married to Piers is ­basically one very long eye roll," Walden said in an interview with The Sun.

"But what people don't realise about Piers is that he's usually very quiet at home because he's exhausted himself on whatever interview he's been doing," she added and explained that Morgan "used to come back by 9 am absolutely flattened, lying there on the sofa, catatonic, not bothering anyone." Now, he spends more time at home and she finds it bothersome to see him staring at her in bed every morning.

"This is the only reason I am sad about him leaving GMB — well, that and the fact I wake up and there he is, staring back at me morning after morning. Unfortunately, he's got all his energy back now. Please, someone, just give him a job!" Walden added.

But she found it "extraordinary" that when Morgan was with "Good Morning Britain," he received mixed reviews from viewers. She called it a "Marmite thing" with viewers "split between those who love or loathed him."

Following his exit, the "attention has been 99.9 percent positive." She said, "it's been like walking around with a national treasure."

In response to his wife's interview, the 56-year-old broadcaster shared a photo of the magazine on Twitter along with the caption, "Things are getting desperate..."

Things are getting desperate.... ? pic.twitter.com/UOgtuaP0sW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2021

Morgan left "Good Morning Britain" in March after he lashed out on TV about what Meghan Markle told Oprah in her interview. He chose to quit instead of apologising after the show received a personal complaint from the duchess herself.