If we consider a remarkable entrepreneur to be defined by passion, professionalism, commitment, creativity, philanthropy, and a thirst for optimism in the business world, Albert Karaziwan, through his life's work, would be characterised as undoubtedly remarkable. Born on August 9, 1958, Karaziwan has built his reputation by founding several companies that have become, as many would say, success stories. He is the founder of Semlex, a company specialising in biometric identification technology but is also widely recognized as an individual that has profoundly impacted the lives of people.

In 1992, Albert Karaziwan founded Semlex, a company that provides identification solutions, with a purpose: to help authorities fight identity fraud. The company's name means "meaning of the law" in Latin, which as Karaziwan explains reflects his ambition to positively influence the world through positive change. Karaziwan's special skills and technology-centred expertise in identification have been primarily leveraged by governments, and by default, has affected the lives of millions of citizens by putting in their hands state of the art identification products. In helping authorities improve how they identify people and authenticating official documents such as passports and visas, Karaziwan is inevitably fighting fraud.

Before Karaziwan, biometric technology existed but wasn't fully integrated into identification documents. Through understanding the need to integrate this technology in identification, his objective became "solving this challenge" to create a more sophisticated and robust product. Karaziwan was a pioneer in evolving identification, and his work is still integral in identification documents to this day. By advancing identification, Albert Karaziwan's company, Semlex, is utilised by governments from all over the world to improve their border security and to prevent identity fraud.

Karaziwan and Semlex have achieved historic milestones. In 2001, Semlex introduced the very first biometric Identification card in Africa with the country of Chad. The introduction of such technologies in Africa garnered global interest and soon saw Semlex securing more contracts in Africa, Europe, Asia and in Latin America.

Located in the heart of Brussels, in a reputed art deco building designed by Belgian architect Antoine Courtens, Semlex is not about just providing its services to more than 40 countries. Semlex provides its services in a process perfected by Karaziwan as he explains "an artist perfecting his work before its is unveiled to the public"

That is what Karaziwan says distinguishes Semlex. It is not solely about reaching outcomes, but how they reach them. Everything they do has a midas touch, from the buildings where they operate to the identification documents and passports that end up in peoples hands.

Karaziwans attention to detail is an art form.

In 2023, Albert Karaziwan's company, Semlex, manufactures passports, visas and biometric cards, including ID cards, residence cards, government official ID cards, military ID cards, veteran's ID cards, vehicle registration cards, driver licences, postal and excise stamps, civil acts, electronic gates to control border traffic and mobile stations used to facilitate biometric data collection and recording including civil registry.

ORBIS is the flagship of Semlex's solutions. This network can house many applications and enables users to manage very large databases to control the identity of many millions of people. The solution has the ability to deliver documents, to count a population and to cross-reference data. From providing border control to issuing voter cards and creating a database to register all the vehicles within a region, ORBIS provides a range of possibilities to its users. This flexible, transversal tool is customizable and appropriate for many fields, and has a proven track record in many countries for many years. Fingerprinting is the most widespread measure of biometric security, but Semlex provides other means of identification like facial recognition and iris scanning.

As the founder of Semlex, Albert Karaziwan is aware of the privileged relationships he has with authorities in countries around the world and thus exercises extreme caution in maintaining ethical and responsible relationships with governments, in particular with the Ministries of the Interior and Defense.

Karaziwan attends several assemblies, forums and events in the industry to exchange ideas to help improve identification services internationally. He notes that continuing to be a pioneer in the industry involves constantly adapting, learning, and integrating new technologies in biometric security. Karaziwan explains that at industry forums and events, he can always keep updated about the latest methods that fraudsters use to forge documents. Being aware of these new fraud methods is a catalyst to how Semlex designs the next generation of smart identification solutions. The most important objective, Karaziwan says, is to utilise new technologies and anti-forgery features to enhance global security.

Semlex has also provided ID cards to ASECNA, ID cards and military ID cards to the United Nations (UNO), ID cards to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as ID cards and military ID cards to the European Union.

Karaziwan believes "To succeed, you must believe in your own success. And to acquire such a conviction, you have to be optimistic". Albert Karaziwan's beliefs have led him to become a member of the Board of Directors for "Optimists Without Borders", a Belgian association advocating unifying collaboration to the detriment of competition.

Albert Karaziwan's enduring perspective and positivity empower him to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and cultivate successful companies. As a visionary businessman, he firmly believes in the utilisation of technology to enhance global security. Under his guidance, Semlex has certifications such as ISO 90001, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001. The company's biometric

identification systems meet the stringent standards set by international organisations like the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Semlex emphasises quality and sustainable development. In a report published in March 2017, Albert Karaziwan on behalf of Semlex, committed to improve Semlex's integrated quality/environmental management system (SMI), to comply with applicable environmental standards and to optimise its buildings' energy performance. To meet these claims, Semlex installed solar panels at their office buildings in Drogenbos.

Karaziwan values being an independent manufacturer, as doing so maintains a superior production line and supply chain. Albert Karaziwan has established within Semlex its own full-scale printing facility. The Belgian firm now controls the entire production line and supply chain for the products it offers.Karaziwan says that with complete control over of the manufacturing process and by managing the supply chain, Semlex can be certain to meet the highest standard of quality and thus has formed a reputation of credibility and reliability. This strategic move also reduces paper waste and is environmentally friendly.

Karaziwan's passion for history goes beyond architecture and extends into maintaining landmarks of historical significance. Albert Karaziwan has contributed to the restoration project of The Hougoumont Farm, which is a farm involved in the last Battle of Waterloo in June 18, 1815. The Hougoumont Farm was the scene of deadly fighting. In a strategically vital position safeguarding the right wing of the Allies, it was at this very location that Napoleon's brother set in motion a series of events. Initially intended as a diversionary manoeuvre, it unexpectedly transformed into the epicentre of the ferocious Battle of Waterloo. As the battle unfolded, the relentless French assaults proved both devastating and futile.

Today, The farm houses a museum that tells the story of the battle and is open to visits all year round, and is also a part of the Waterloo Memorial. Semlex is an integral donor of the Hougoumont Foundation.

Albert Karaziwan has also made significant progress in the country of Comoros, an island country located between Madagascar and the African continent which comprises four islands. Beyond Semlex providing its services to manufacture biometric passports, visas, national ID cards, he has supported several solidarity projects in developing countries.

In April 2014, he attended the inauguration of a water pumping and treatment plant offered by Semlex in Mohéli, Comoros. This facility has significantly improved the quality of life of the island's inhabitants by providing them with access to drinking water. Karaziwan has also supported several other solidarity projects in the Comoros, including the set up of an additional drinking water station in Fomboni hospital, a school in Mohéli, and a hospital in Anjouan. In Africa, Karaziwan has contributed to several communities including in Congo via the 'Semlex for Education' organisation.

Albert Karaziwan has made significant contributions in the field of biometric identification technology. As the founder of Semlex, he has demonstrated a passion and a commitment to enhancing global security and developing emerging technologies. His philanthropic initiatives and support for historical preservation exemplify his dedication to making a positive impact in communities all over the world. Karaziwan's leadership, dedication to innovation, and commitment to philanthropy serve as valuable lessons for individuals aspiring to make a meaningful impact in the world.