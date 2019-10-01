Pippa Middleton's workout plans are sorted as she has the best gym buddy one could ever imagine.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton says her son Arthur who is now 11-months-old is just like her and loves to stay active as much as she does. Pippa Middleton says she takes little Arthur to classes at a baby gym near her family home in London, to help him "learn physical skills".

"I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace," the 36-year-old writes in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend, a free newspaper available to customers at Waitrose supermarket.

The mother of one explained the facilities at the gym and wrote: "it is a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Middleton who is herself a fitness fan was pictured wearing exercise gear while taking her son out in his pram. Describing the activities at the gym, she wrote, "the classes have structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength, but there's also free play". Arthur will be celebrating his first birthday on October 15.

The writer added that Arthur burns a lot of energy and learns many physical skills at the gym. She also believes Arthur is building his confidence with each visit.

The socialite had earlier revealed that Arthur started his swimming lessons at four months and it later became one of his favourite activities. The wife of James Matthews said swimming helped her stay fit during her pregnancy as well, reports People.

"Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby," Middleton said.

She tied the knot with James Matthews, a former professional racing driver and currently a hedge fund manager, on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church, at Englefield Estate, Berkshire. Her niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince George were amongst the bride's attendants.