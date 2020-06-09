The last time Pippa Middleton was spotted on the streets in London, she was pushing a stroller carrying her son Arthur. In an adorable development, little Arthur has learned to walk and was seen pushing a little pram of his own during his latest appearance with his mother.

Pippa Middleton and Arthur were photographed during a walk in London on Friday, an appearance that marked their first since the coronavirus lockdown. She was last pictured at the beginning of March taking a stroll in west London with Arthur in a pram.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Pippa is seen walking with a black rucksack presumably carrying essentials for her 19-month-old son, while the toddler pushed his own miniature pushchair that carried a doll. The appearance marked the first time that little Arthur, the only son of Pippa and James Matthews, was seen on his foot without his pram.

For the outing, the columnist opted for a powder grey culottes and a tan sweater by Massimo Dutti which she teamed with a cream coat by Harris Wharf. The 36-year-old paired the neutral colour block outfit with leopard-print trainers by Monsoon and tortoiseshell sunglasses. Meanwhile, Arthur happily pushed his doll's buggy, looking adorable in a blue sweater, a pair of shorts, and a sleeveless button-up cardigan.

The appearance comes days after her older sister Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly sued Tatler magazine over an article that made controversial comments about the British royal, her husband Prince William, her mother Carole Middleton, as well as Pippa. The article, written by Anna Pasternak, labelled Pippa as "too regal and try-hard," who is "a bit lost now and is struggling to find her place."

"The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference," a royal source told the outlet about the remarks made regarding Pippa in the article.

The article also made a swipe at Kate and Pippa's mother Carole Middleton, claiming that the former air hostess is "a terrible snob" who handled the decoration of Kate and William's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk and made it "very Buckinghamshire" instead of a "typical artist abode." It also said that William is obsessed with his mother-in-law and sees her as "the mummy he always wanted."