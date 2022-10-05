Gerard Pique is apparently rubbing salt in the wounds of his ex-partner Shakira, after recent reports claimed that he had made comments comparing her age to that of his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The Colombian pop sensation is now 45 years old, but her beauty and stunning physique have certainly not changed since the former couple met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. At that time, the Spain international was only 23 years old and she was 33.

However, more than a decade later, Pique is now 35 and has coupled up with the 23-year-old PR student. A source close to the FC Barcelona defender allegedly told Spanish publication Caras that he took a dig at his ex by saying that he "felt young again" since starting his new relationship.

In fact, he may have given himself away on his social media accounts by suddenly posting selfies with captions such as "forever young" since around July 2021. Previously, his Instagram was filled mostly with photos taken from the pitch and a few family photos or those connected to his sponsors or his holding company, Kosmos.

However, fans noticed that at a certain point last year, he suddenly bombarded his account with nearly identical selfies wherein he kept talking about being young.

The timeline of the posts have now led observers to once again question the start of his relationship with Clara Chia in relation to his actual breakup with the Colombian singer. Previous reports have claimed that Pique and his new girl may have started becoming romantically involved as far back as November 2019, when both of them were in relationships with other people.

Meanwhile, the footballer does not seem to be concerned about what people think of his new relationship. Over the past few weeks, he and Clara Chia have been spotted kissing in public on more than one occasion. They first went public by getting cozy at a music festival in the summer, and were recently seen enjoying a trip to Paris where they were not shy about kissing in the open while out having dinner at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

Incidentally, the said restaurant is one where he had previously been seen with his ex.

The comment about feeling younger was leaked to Caras following the said trip to the French capital. Pique apparently highlighted the age difference between Shakira and Clara Chia while having a chat with some friends.

Meanwhile, Pique may be feeling younger, but he can't escape the fact that he is now the father of two young boys. He and the multi-awarded singer are believed to be in a legal battle for custody over their sons, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7.

The custody situation is proving to be complicated because the singer wants to rebuild her career back in the United States. However, the footballer would like to keep the children in Barcelona where they have lived thus far.