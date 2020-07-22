Anna Camp is telling people about the seriousness of COVID-19 after she contracted the disease when she decided not to wear her mask just for one time.

The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram to detail her three-week battle with the deadly disease after being diligent in following safety measures. She said she "was incredibly safe," she "wore a mask" and even used hand sanitizer.

However, she decided "one time when the world was starting to open up," not to wear her mask in public and she ended up getting COVID-19. She then detailed her scary experience with the disease and explained why it "is absolutely not" like having the flu.

"The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting," Camp said.

The 37-year-old "True Blood" alum assured that she now tests negative for COVID-19. However, she is still experiencing lingering symptoms and wrote, "I'm only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now."

Aside from losing her sense of smell, she also experienced dizziness, upset stomach, vomiting, extreme fatigue, and nausea. Camp called herself lucky because she "didn't die" unlike others who died from COVID-19. She then urged everyone to wear a mask in public because you never know when you might get the disease.

"It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives," she continued.

Camp expressed her gratitude to those who reached out to check on her "during this scary time." She ended her note with another reminder "to do our part and wear a mask." She said she does not want anyone else to go through what she went through with COVID-19. Camp added that wearing a mask may be a "little thing" but it can have a "huge impact" and is "so incredibly easy to do."