Last year, Google launched the Pixel 4 series shortly after Apple released its iPhone 11 lineup. Unlike the previous years, wherein the premium Android handsets were lauded and closely competed against its iOS rivals, many reportedly felt that the internet search company did not meet expectations. Most owners criticised its poor battery life and unreliable biometric security feature. Hence, sales numbers eventually confirm that it failed to meet projected targets, Nevertheless, the upcoming Pixel 4a is speculated to make amends and the latest leaks appear to confirm its pricing.

Just recently, the long rumoured second-generation iPhone SE was finally introduced and carried a sub-$400 cost. After years of speculation, many tech industry pundits lauded the Cupertino, California-based tech for its work on the budget-tier smartphone. Armed with the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic processor, the device also marked the return of Touch ID. As such, supply chain insiders claim the new affordable Pixel will also have enough to impress consumers.

The Pixel 4a will allegedly go for a more aggressive price point compared to its entry-level predecessor. The Pixel 3a was marketed for $399, but the new model will purportedly retail for $349. To make it an even more attractive option over the 2020 iPhone SE, the base model packs a 128 GB internal storage, as noted by Android Authority. Aside from its wallet-friendly cost, longtime Pixel users are looking forward to its imaging capabilities.

Earlier this month, the final commercial design was apparently leaked. So far, the preliminary receptions from the tech industry and consumers seem favourable. Gone is the thick forehead bezel of its premium cousin which housed the Soli radar system for gesture controls. Majority of users found the feature useless and blamed it for the odd aesthetics of the handset.

On the other hand, images of the Pixel 4a show thinner bezels on all sides. The front-facing camera is now located within a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner of the display. Meanwhile, the main camera is set within a rectangular bump along with the LED flash module. Another interesting feature on the rear is the fingerprint scanner which is positioned ergonomically for the owner's index finger. Due to production challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Google might launch the smartphone in June instead of May.