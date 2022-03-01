36-year-old police officer Sgt. Ben Lister from West Yorkshire has been accused of raping and impregnating a "paralytically drunk" woman in 2016 during a night out. She added that the cop kept "plying her with drinks" on that fateful night.

The woman was 20 years old at the time and "drifted in and out of consciousness" when the incident happened. She said that when she confronted the accused, he straightaway denied it saying that he had "only performed oral sex."

The victim told the jury that she does not remember much of what happened that night, but she does remember trying to push him away and feeling "trapped" by him. The accused has denied one count of rape and one of assault by penetration.

"I don't remember much after that because I think I blacked out, but I remember seeing his face on top of me. I had nightmares about it. Just his head above me and his hands on my chest," the victim said.

The woman had earlier claimed the father of her child was her ex-boyfriend and that she did know Sgt. Lister was the father. A DNA test later proved Lister indeed was the father of the child, per a BBC report.

Richard Woolfall, the prosecutor in the case, told the jury that the woman later went into denial about the rape because "she didn't want her daughter, who she went onto have, to be known as a rape baby."

[But] it's one thing to falsely accuse someone of rape, it's quite another to label your child the victim of rape if it's not true," he told the court.

He continued: "She had periods when she drifted in and out of consciousness, so she only remembers brief snapshots of what happened, before slipping back into sleep."

"She had no recollection of actually having sex with him – although it's not sex if you're not in a position to agree," added Woolfall.

He further informed the jury that Lister assaulted the woman when they had gone to a nightclub during the August bank holiday weekend in 2016, and later lied about the whole incident. The trial in the case continues in Bradford Crown Court.