A female police officer sustained serious injuries when a driver rammed her with a vehicle and fled the scene. The incident took place on Saturday, October 31, at around 8 am, after the woman was directed to stop by the officer at Stanford Road, Essex.

After being struck by the vehicle, the officer had to be taken to a hospital where she remains under treatment for her injuries. The police arrested and identified the woman behind the wheel as Abiola Akilla. The police also arrested a 22-year-old unnamed man in relation to the incident. The man was released without further charges while the driver remains in police custody until her appearance at court on Monday, November 2.

The officer had stopped Akilla's vehicle and instructed her to enter the layby. The woman initially followed the directions and entered the layby. However, she suddenly started backing her car out of the layby and back onto the main road. The officer continued to instruct her to stop the vehicle to no avail.

Akilla refused to comply with the instructions of the law enforcer. While she was still trying to get the woman back off the main road, the officer was struck by the vehicle. After hitting the officer with her car, the 45-year-old woman sped away from the scene without stopping to check on the victim. It is believed she intentionally injured the police officer.

Emergency services were alerted of the hit and run incident. Paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical aid to the victim. She was then airlifted to a hospital by an air ambulance.

Essex police confirmed the incident that occurred on the weekend. They revealed that the officer has suffered serious injuries for which she had to be hospitalised. However, she did not suffer any life-threatening or life-altering injuries.

On Saturday, Essex police were able to track down and arrest the driver. Akilla, a resident of Godman Road, Grays. She has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.