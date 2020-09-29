Following the fatal shooting of Metropolitan Police Officer Matiu (Matt) Ratana on Friday, September 25 a murder probe was launched. The Metropolitan Police along with Surrey Police have conducted searches of three properties over the weekend. A man was also arrested from Norwich for supplying firearms to the shooter. The identity of the suspect responsible for the death of the officer was revealed. He was named as 23-year-old Louis De Zoysa from Norbury. He remains in a critical condition after reportedly shooting himself at the Croydon Custody Centre. An unnamed schoolmate of the shooter revealed that he was obsessed with weapons and the dark web.

At around 2:15 am, Zoysa was brought to the Croydon Custody Centre after being arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis and ammunition following a stop and search in London Road, Pollards Hill. It is not clear how he managed to sneak in a gun to the custody centre. The handcuffed man was being assessed by Ratana when he managed to shoot him in the chest. Then, he reportedly shot himself.

Ratana passed away at a hospital, the 23-year-old suspect survived but remains critically ill. The suspect will be questioned by the police once he recovers.

The Metropolitan Police launched a probe and arrested a man in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm to Zoysa, Sky News reported.

Along with the address where Zoysa was arrested, police are investigating two more properties. Surrey Police and Metropolitan Police searched farmland on Park Road, Banstead. The third address in Norbury, Croydon is also being searched in relation to the incident.

Friends, family and colleagues of Ratana paid tribute to the fallen veteran officer who was originally from New Zealand.

BBC reported that Zoysa was well known for his obsession with weapons. An unnamed school friend revealed that the young man used to browse the dark web where he looked for morbid videos including murder videos and ISIS videos. Sources claimed that the man of Sri Lankan and British descent had even tried to design weapons by himself.

The investigation into the incident continues.