Myrtle Beach Police officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty of on Saturday, October 3. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in South Carolina, United States around 10 pm local time. The officers and a suspect were involved in the exchange of gunfire at the residence. The suspect was also found dead on the property while another injured officer survived the shooting. The community in Myrtle Beach paid their respects to the fallen officer.

The officers arrived at the 400 block of 14th Avenue South, Myrtle Beach to address a domestic disturbance call. At the scene, the officers were engaged in a shooting. South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby, announced that Hancher had been killed during the shooting. He also announced that another unnamed officer had sustained injuries.

Once the shooting was over, officers entered the property to find the gunman dead. It is unclear if he died after being shot by the police or if he shot himself. The identity of the gunman has not been revealed by the authorities. State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

The second officer injured at the scene was released from the hospital on Sunday, October 4.

The community in South Carolina grieved the loss of the 23-year-old police officer. According to WMBF News, Hancher had worked for four years as a community officer before serving as a police officer for almost a year. The young officer was a parishioner at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway. In 2017, he had served as a missionary in Honduras.

On Monday, October 5 the deceased officer's body was transported from Grand Strand Regional Medical Centre to Charleston for a post mortem examination. The body was escorted by fellow officers. At around 12 pm local time, the body left Charleston for McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach where it will be prepared for the funeral. As the escort passed the Highway 17 Bypass, members of the community, as well as other police officers, lined the highway to pay their respects.