The heavily-pregnant Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their 22-month-old son Archie appeared in a new family photo shared online by their photographer friend Misan Harriman on Monday.

The black-and-white snap shows the couple barefoot on the grass and surrounded by trees. The Duchess of Sussex is cradling Archie in her arms while he rests his head on her shoulder. The Duke of Sussex stands behind them with one hand touching the toddler's knee and the other on his wife's arm.

Harriman shared the photo on Twitter along with a congratulatory message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their growing family.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends," he wrote as he also welcomed the duke to the "#girldad club."

Harriman also previously shared another black-and-white photo to announce the duchess' second pregnancy. It showed the 39-year-old royal lying down on the grass with her head on her husband's lap.

The new family photo came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are expecting a baby girl this time. They made the exciting announcement during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, "Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," which aired Sunday night on CBS.

"Amazing. Just grateful," the 36-year-old duke admitted when Winfrey asked how they felt when they learned from the ultrasound that they were having a daughter.

"To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We've got our family—the four of us and our two dogs," Prince Harry said.

"Done. Two is it," Meghan Markle responded when asked if they will stop with two kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their daughter in the summertime although they did not reveal an exact month. The baby girl could arrive in May, in time for Archie's second birthday on the 6th.

News that Archie will have a baby sister came after Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in July last year. She spoke about the "unbearable grief" that she and Prince Harry felt after they lost their unborn child.