Chelsea FC has only just sorted out its new management structure thanks to all the changes that came after the sale of the club. However, they have now found themselves on the hunt for a new commercial commercial director after sacking Damian Willoughby following an investigation over a sexual harassment complaint made against him.

Willoughby was dismissed by the club just two weeks after appointing him to the senior executive role. The move comes after football finance agent Catalina Kim filed a complaint with the club and did so armed with "evidence of inappropriate messages" from the former commercial director.

In an exclusive report by Matt Law of The Telegraph, he shared that as part of the evidence against Willoughby, Kim was able to show a text exchange wherein the Chelsea exec asked if she was naked. In more messages, he brought up sex and even shared an explicit video.

Furthermore, the sexual advances were evidently intertwined with their professional connection. In one of the conversations, Willoughby allegedly told Kim that he can arrange a meeting with Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano. However, he said that he would do it if she could be "naughty."

The alleged sexual harassment was brought to the attention Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick. The incidents reportedly took place over a span of two years, before Willoughby was officially appointed by the club. The pair met in 2015, at a time when Willoughby was working with Premier League champions Manchester City. However, regardless of the timing, the club decided to relieve him of his position.

"Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated Commercial Director Damian Willoughby's employment with immediate effect," said the club, in a statement shared with The Telegraph.

They also confirmed that their decision is based on the "inappropriate messages" which they have already investigated.

"While they were sent prior to his employment at the Club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the Club's new ownership," read the statement.

It is still unclear if further complaints will be put forward in connection with the case or if Kim will pursue legal action.

Kim is not an employee of Chelsea FC, but is the chief executive of C&P Sports Group, a company that sets up multi-million deals in the football industry. She is known to have previously worked with Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

She had taken part in some capacity during the negotiations over the summer when rival consortiums were placing bids to buy Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich. The club has since been taken over by American businessman Todd Boehly.

As part of the club's restructuring, Willloughby was appointed as commercial director. Unfortunately, that appointment did not last long.

Kim had previously hoped not to encounter Willoughby again, but after finding out about his position with Chelsea, she decided to come forward. "I strongly believe this is not a work environment and corporate culture that any Premier League club would tolerate," she said in a statement to The Telegraph. Meanwhile, Willoughby's camp has yet to respond to the allegations.