Presley Gerber has been spotted at a drug-testing facility, amid reports that he is going through a "super rebellious phase" and his parents are growing more concerned about him.

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was spotted entering a drug-testing facility in Malibu, California, days after he made headlines for having the word "misunderstood" tattooed on his face. The 20-year-old was trying to keep a low profile as he sported a baseball cap over an oversize Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, reports Page Six.

According to the outlet, the model has been visiting the facility to complete his 'Driving under the influence (DUI)' programme. He was dropped off at the facility by his girlfriend, Cameron Rorrison, and he came out 10 minutes later with a companion. Presley then went over to a nearby 7-Eleven, purchased a sandwich and a bottle of water, and went back to the centre for a longer time.

Cindy and Rande have been reportedly trying to get their son help ever since he was arrested for DUI last year. He was charged one misdemeanor count of driving with a .08% blood-alcohol content, to which he pleaded no contest. For the violation, he was sentenced to three years of probation and was also directed to complete a DUI programme as well as two days of community service.

Presley comes from a family of successful models. While his mother Cindy created a niche for herself in the modelling and the entertainment industry, his father Rande was also a former model. His sister, Kaia Gerber, is currently taking the modelling world by storm. A recent US Weekly report suggested that Presley is going through a "rebellious phase," which is also fuelled by the successes of his family members.

"Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now. He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he's been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts," a source told the outlet after Presley got a face tattoo.

"Presley feels like there's a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful, and Kaia is thought of as a 'sweetheart' and Cindy and Rande have such respected reputations in everything they do," the source added.

Another source said that while Presley had a blossoming modelling career, it is not his passion and he is trying to figure out what he wants to do.