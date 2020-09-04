Fans of "Pretty Little Liars" will be delighted to know that there is not a reunion, but an entirely new show in the works. The fan-favourite drama mystery is being revived by Warner Bros. TV.

The big news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter with more details. Per the publication, the project is being led by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of The CW series "Riverdale." The Archie comics creator will apparently provide "a new take" on the I. Marlene King's series based on a novel of the same name by Sara Shepard.

Meanwhile, the "Pretty Little Liars" reboot is yet to find its destination, it is believed that the latest streamer HBO Max "is considered to be the target destination for the potential series." Following the legacy, the show will feature an altogether a new story and new characters.

Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo will executive produce the show alongside Aguirre-Sacasa. Details are being kept under the wrap and are expected to come out gradually.

Fans would remember the mega-hit series featured an ensemble cast including Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields, Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis, and Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal. The show revolved around the five high school girls who fell apart after the disappearance of Alison. A year later, the remaining friends come together when mysterious villain "A" and later "A.D." emerge to threaten and torture them.

The show ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017 on ABC Family, which was later renamed Freeform. The franchise delivered two spin-offs "Ravenswood" and "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." However, both were cancelled after one season.

The news about the "Pretty Little Liars" reboot is confirmed three years after the show concluded. Previously, Lucy Hale told ET that she is "protective of this show" and "feels like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast." "I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it," Hale added.