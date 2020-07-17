'Katy Keene' alum Lucy Hale took a lesson or two in sex education during her visit to an actual sex convention. The 31-year-old actor did it all for her new movie role and shared her experience in a virtual interview. The actress also talked about the much-anticipated "Pretty Little Liars" reunion.

Lucy Hale, who is best known for her "Pretty Little Liars" character Aria Montgomery, will be portraying a character named Lucy Neal for the movie "A Nice Girl Like You." In the movie, Hale's character decides to explore a sex to-do list after her boyfriend dumps her.

Speaking about her bold and sassy role, Hale talked to E! News' The Daily Pop and revealed that she was "embarrassed and blushing" when she first read the script. She went on to say that the script made her feel very "uncomfortable" which is why she decided to take on this challenging role as she believed it will help her "break out shell."

"I play a girl named Lucy Neal, which is crazy. It was written as that Lucy Neal, Lucy Hale, I was like, 'This is meant to be,'" Hale said. "But, the whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my bu** off. And it made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew that I had to do it."

With her character trying to achieve a to-do list that revolves around sex, she decided to visit a real sex convention and learn more about it. And she admitted to witnessing things she probably has never seen before.

"Went to an actual sex convention—it was wild," she stated. "Stuff I've never seen before."

Nevertheless, she feels that her visit helped her "broaden horizons."

In addition, she was also asked about potential "Pretty Little Liars" reunion. Fans will be disappointed to know that the actress has no news about when the reunion is going to happen. However, she assured it'll happen.

"I don't know if we'll get together to do a reunion to film any time soon, but reunion, just in general, I think is like far overdue. Don't worry, it'll happen," the actress concluded.