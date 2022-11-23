A now former priest has pleaded guilty to charges of obscenity after he was caught filming a threesome at his church in Pearl River, Louisiana in October 1, 2020.

Travis Clark, 39, was caught performing sexual acts with two dominatrices on the church's altar.

Clark was serving at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River when a passer-by noticed that the lights inside the church were on.

When the witness looked inside, he saw a half-naked Clark having sex with two women in corsets and high-heeled boots on top of the altar. A camera was also placed on top of a tripod to film the act, according to a report in The Mirror.

The person called the police on them. The police seized the cameras, sex toys and other equipment from the premises and arrested the clergyman and the two women on obscenity charges. According to police, everything that took place at the church that night was consensual.

The two professional dominatrices, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanour counts of institutional vandalism. They managed to avoid prison, with two years' probation handed to each of them instead.

Meanwhile, the former priest got a three-year suspended prison sentence, along with three years of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine. He also had to pay restitution to the church in the amount of $8,000.

The desecrated altar was burned and Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was defrocked by the church, according to the archbishop of New Orleans.

"His obscene behaviour was deplorable. His desecration of the altar in the church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions," said Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

Clark is set to appear in a civil court in January to face a permanent injunction to stop him from profiting from the act he performed in the church.