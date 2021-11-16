Prince Albert of Monaco tended to his royal duties in Dubai without his wife Princess Charlene by his side even after he expressed his wish for her to join him in the country.

The 63-year old cut a lonely figure when he attended Monaco's National Day at Expo 2020 in Dubai World with his sister, Princess Stephanie, and her children Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb instead of his wife. He flew to the country on Nov. 13, Saturday, as part of a planned royal visit. It is said that Charlene's brother Gareth Wittstock also joined them.

The public engagement came just days after Princess Charlene returned to Monaco last week after six months of being away from her family. She had been recuperating from an ENT infection in her home country of South Africa since May. The 43-year old arrived in Monaco on Nov. 8 and was welcomed back by her husband and their two children, 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. She shared photos of their reunion on social media which she called "a happy day."

Upon her return, fans had expected to see her back in the public eye too, but she is said to still be recuperating and may not be able to resume her royal duties soon. Prince Albert had previously told People of his hope to travel with his wife for the Dubai World Expo. But he also cautioned that they will "make that decision at the last minute." Perhaps, her doctors have advised her against travelling again to hasten her recovery.

It is unclear when Princess Charlene will resume her duties in Monaco. But the important thing is that she is back together with her family. Her sister-in-law Chantell Wittstock said the "princess is extremely happy to be back home" She also refuted claims that the royal will be living separately from her husband because their marriage is said to be on the rocks. Wittstock said the princess "will be staying with her husband and her children."

The Monaco royals are expected to join the celebrations for National Day on Nov. 19. Perhaps Princess Charlene will join Prince Albert and their two children then. They usually grace the crowd with their presence on the balcony of the Prince's Palace.