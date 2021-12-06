Prince Albert of Monaco is urging the public to stop with the malicious rumours about his wife Princess Charlene's health as she continues to recover in a treatment facility outside of Monaco.

The 43-year-old former Olympic swimmer has yet to return to her royal duties as she continues to recuperate from an unknown health condition. She underwent a series of surgeries in South Africa to treat a severe ENT infection prior to her return to Monaco. She only briefly appeared in public when her family welcomed her back home on Nov. 8 after six months apart.

She still appeared frail which prompted continued treatment away from her family at an undisclosed facility so she can recuperate from "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." The princess missed the National Day Festivities and continues to be out of the public eye, which sparked a wide range of rumours about her health and the couple's marriage.

The 63-year-old head of the Monegasque Royal Family insisted that Princess Charlene "needs peace, rest, tranquility, and appeasement." As such, he urged people to understand her situation and stop with misleading stories.

"Everyone needs to understand that. I say it kindly: leave her alone, leave us alone for a while," Prince Albert pleaded in an interview with French magazine Paris Match.

To set the record straight, he said that Princess Charlene "is not suffering from any serious or incurable disease." He explained that she needs more time to heal as a "consequence of all the operations she has undergone over the last few months."

"Here again, I must set the record straight: there was no plastic surgery. It was only dental, septum, and sinus problems; I don't want to betray medical confidentiality, but only the ENT sphere was concerned," he added. The royal also shut down rumours about it having anything to do with their relationship.

Prince Albert previously also said that his wife is not suffering from COVID-19 or cancer-related issues. He also denied that Princess Charlene chose to continue her treatment in a facility outside of Monaco because of troubles in their marriage.