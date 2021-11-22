Princess Charlene has left Monaco just weeks after she reunited with her family after six months apart.

Prince Albert confirmed that his wife has entered a treatment facility outside of Monaco to further her recovery after suffering from an ENT infection in South Africa that required several surgeries. She returned to Monaco on Nov. 8 and has not returned to public duties since.

She did not join the Expo 2021 Dubai on Nov. 13 and missed the National Day celebration on Nov. 19. Her two children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, appeared sad as they joined their father on the balcony of Prince's Palace for the event. They even held out a drawing surrounded by red hearts which read, "We miss you mommy."

Prince Albert did not say when his wife entered the facility. But he shared that it was what she wanted.

"I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us," he told People adding that the former Olympic swimmer "wanted this."

"She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco," he explained adding that she was "very calm and very understanding" and that "she realised herself that she needed help."

"You can't force anyone to understand that they need treatment, they have to accept that themselves. She was already in favour of it. We knew that. We only wanted it confirmed in front of us. We wanted to tell her that we love her so much, and that we were there for her, and that the most important aspect for her is her health That she shouldn't worry about anything else. That we all love her, that her children love her, and that we only want the best for her," he shared.

Prince Albert also dismissed rumours about Princess Charlene's health and told the magazine that it is not COVID-19 nor is it cancer-related. It is also not related to plastic surgery or facial work and about problems in their marriage.

"I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature," he confirmed.

Instead, Princess Charlene entered a treatment facility because of "several factors which are private matters." He revealed that she was "clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally" and "overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."

As for their children, Prince Albert said Gabriella and Jacques will eventually visit their mother. They also understood that Princess Charlene needed to enter the treatment facility when they noticed that she was "not quite herself."