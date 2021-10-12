Prince Andrew still harbours hope for a return to his public life, despite a reported summit in January this year where his three siblings decided he should not be allowed to represent the British royal family. Royal expert Russell Myers noted that Andrew is alone in "clinging on" to this hope as everyone else in the royal circle has made peace with his exit.

Speaking on ITV's "Lorraine," Myers said, "I think he is the only person in the entire world at the moment who is clinging to the aspect that he could return."

The royal expert noted that the Firm is "closing ranks" on Andrew in the fear that he will cause more damage to the institution, and thus have left him "quite isolated." The Duke of York had famously spoken to reporters after his father Prince Philip's death, leaving senior royals angry at him for using the somber situation for his "power play" to seek the "spotlight" and a possible return to royal life.

Meanwhile, royal expert Dan Wootton dubbed Prince Andrew an "arrogant gambler" who is willing to risk the reputation of his family and the British monarchy to ensure he comes out clean in the ongoing sex abuse case against him. Wootton wrote in Mail Online that the 61-year-old is definitely still hoping for a return to royal life despite the setbacks against him.

"As I have been reporting for many months, guided by his comically loyal former wife and current partner Sarah Ferguson and the financial backing of the Queen, Randy Andy is planning a comeback, to hell with what Charles or William think," he said. Royal insiders also told him that there will be no "formal return" to royal life for Prince Andrew, but that doesn't mean he isn't trying to do so in a private capacity.

One source said, "Prince William is puffing his chest out on this one. He is mortified about the prospect of Prince Andrew continuing to embarrass the family. But it is Prince Charles calling the shots in regards to his formal role and he knows there is no way back for his brother. That was also something discussed with Prince Philip before his death."

Wootton called Andrew's potential return to royal duties the "single biggest threat to the respectability of the Royal Family since Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson's links to the Nazis were exposed." However, the royal courtiers might not have many options to stop Andrew.