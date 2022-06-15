Prince Andrew is said to have been devastated over the last-minute change on his involvement at the Garter Day ceremony on Monday, June 13. He was banned from the procession and was only allowed to join private gatherings.

The Duke of York still holds the position of Garter Knight of the Order of the Garter, which is Britain's order of chivalry. It is the only title left to him after Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles in January this year. As such, the program printed early this week listed him as one of those who will join the ceremonial procession, along with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Edward.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, the 62-year-old was ready for his return to public life with his appearance on Garter Day. He had his velvet Garter Knight robe and plume-adorned hat taken out of storage and prepped for the day.

However, a concerned palace source immediately rang the alarm on his appearance and social media followed suit. It did not take long for Prince Charles and Prince William to intervene.

It is said that the Duke of Cambridge gave a "him or me" ultimatum to his grandmother. The Prince of Wales allegedly also voiced his concern that his brother's appearance could potentially steal the spotlight off Camilla's installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

In his piece for Yahoo! News, Scobie wrote, "By Sunday afternoon, Andrew had been delivered the news (signed off by Her Majesty, who the two heirs had consulted during their intervention): he would now only be allowed to take part in the private moments of the day. On Monday morning, Buckingham Palace—who usually pass Andrew-related matters on to his private team—confirmed the news themselves, citing a 'family decision' for the change."

The decision had reportedly left the disgraced royal "crushed and a little confused" because he was under the impression that the Queen had given him her blessing to join the ceremony. Scobie said that by allowing the Duke of York "room to inch his way back" into public life not only "makes a mockery of his supposed retirement but also reflects terribly on the family." He said that "every chance Prince Andrew is given to try and rehabilitate his image is a step closer to further damage and shame for the institution of the monarchy."